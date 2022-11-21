ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How to help Colorado Springs mass shooting victims, families

By Mary Kekatos, ABC News
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Within hours of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 19 injured, support services have been set up for the victims, their families and the LGBTQ community at large.

Members of the Colorado Springs community have mobilized, launching fundraisers to help cover medical and funeral expenses and sharing locations of where blood can be donated.

Additionally, mental health services are being offered to anyone affected by the attack at Club Q, a nightclub that primarily serves LGBTQ patrons.

Here are some ways to support the effort and resources for those in need:

Monetary donations

Several groups have set up fundraisers, where people can donate to help cover medical and funeral costs as well as to provide help to families in the aftermath.

Club Q shared a link on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon to an official donation site run by Colorado Gives 365.

Colorado Gives 365 is run by the Colorado Healing Fund, a non-profit that sets up donations for those who are the victims of mass casualties in the state as well as their families, which was activated in the wake of the shooting.

Additionally, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has verified at least four fundraisers.

Blood donations

Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that collects blood donations, shared on Facebook that it sent out 70 units of blood products to hospitals in the area.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the Club Q shooting and their loved ones," Vitalant said in a statement. "We stand ready to provide additional blood products if requested."

The group said donors who want to make appointments in the coming days can do so online or by calling 1-877-25-VITAL (84825).

Additionally, people can donate at blood donation centers at Children's Hospital Colorado at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora or at UC Health Garth Englund Blood Center in Fort Collins, which helps support patients in northern Colorado.

Mental health services

The city of Colorado Springs announced on its website that the Colorado Springs Police Department will be holding a Community Resource Expo on Monday, November 21; Tuesday, November 22; and Wednesday, November 23 from 8:00 a.m. MT to 7:00 p.m. MT.

"The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services," the site reads.

Additionally, the city has a rolling list of providers offering therapy to those impacted by the shooting, including some offering free sessions. As of Monday morning, 102 providers were listed.

Club Q shared on Facebook that a drop-in center is being set up at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.

"GLAAD and One Colorado will be on site all week to provide counseling services or if you just need to be with family or just need a hug," the post read.

UC Health recommends if someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, they can call 911; 988, a new nationwide number specifically for those suffering from suicidal thoughts; or The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health support group for LGBTQ youth.

KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Poor Richard’s promises to stay inclusive and supportive while looking back on a divisive anti-gay past in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Other safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs are now working to overcome and heal from the Club Q shooting, focusing on community rather than division. The owner of Poor Richard's downtown says what's getting them through this is grieving together, in a place that was not always so welcoming to their community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
102.5 The Bone

Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colo., made a virtual court appearance on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges stemming from Saturday’s shooting that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others at Club Q, which has been described as a sanctuary for LGBTQ people in the community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the shooting at Club Q, many first responders are receiving support for their mental health. Many Colorado Springs firefighters were at Club Q and a big part of the response that night. A lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Bryan Ebmeyer says that there can be a The post First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSN.com

Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says

(The Hill) – The alleged shooter who authorities say killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is nonbinary, according to filings from their defense team. Public defenders referred to the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, as “Mx. Aldrich” in motions filed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Poem named after Club Q resurfaces years after it was written

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A poem written years ago is now resurfacing after the Club Q tragedy. James Davis named the title poem of his book after Club Q. "The speaker is the club and voicing what it is to be that kind of space and what it is to contain the community in a town like Colorado Springs that often feels marginalized, excluded and preyed upon," he said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

