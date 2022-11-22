Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups

Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones’ involvement in segregation incident
Washington Post does report on Jerry Jones's involvement in a racial incident over 60 years ago. The post NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones’ involvement in segregation incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Week 12 Fantasy Busts: Justin Fields, Cam Akers, Christian Watson among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
With zero teams on bye in Week 12, locking in your starting lineup becomes that much more challenging, as there are more names for every start 'em, sit 'em discussion. In one of the more important weeks of the fantasy football regular season, identifying players who could underperform relative to their projections can be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting things out after Week 14. Our Week 12 fantasy busts list is here to help you spot potential duds, such as Cam Akers, Christian Watson, and Justin Fields.
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
Bucs injury report: Leonard Fournette doubtful vs. Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and some big names are still up in the air. Running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as doubtful, while defensive lineman Vita Vea (foot) is questionable. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring)...
Why did John Madden retire from coaching? Revisiting a young NFL legend's transition to broadcasting
NFL icon John Madden's death last December evoked fond memories of his long career as a broadcaster, from decades of classic calls to his on-air love of Thanksgiving. Before all of the epic moments in the booth, however, Madden established himself as one of the sport's most successful coaches. Madden...
NFL Thanksgiving free live streams: How to watch 2022 football games without cable
As has become tradition, the NFL has a three-game slate on Thanksgiving this year featuring the traditional Lions and Cowboys games followed by a "miscellaneous" matchup of sorts. This season, the Lions will be hosting the Bills, who will be playing their second straight game at Ford Field. The Cowboys,...
NFL Fantasy Football Show: QB shuffle
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new, day-before-Thanksgiving edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by discussing some of the biggest storylines from around the league, including several starting QB shakeups and what it means for the fantasy pieces involved. They go on to preview a Thanksgiving Day stuffed with football as well as the Week 12 matchups while giving you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
