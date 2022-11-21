ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets

Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach

Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions

The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Cowboys TEs celebrate 4th-quarter touchdown with whack-a-mole in Salvation Army kettle

How many tight ends can fit in an AT&T Stadium Salvation Army kettle? Apparently, three of the four on the Cowboys' roster. In the fourth quarter of the team's Thanksgiving game vs. the Giants, tight end Peyton Hendershot scored a touchdown on a 2-yard jet sweep. To celebrate, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz all hopped in the giant red Salvation Army kettle in back of the end zone and played a human-size game of whack-a-mole.
