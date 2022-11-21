Read full article on original website
Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
NFL catch rule sparks another dispute after Patriots' Hunter Henry loses TD catch vs. Vikings to review
Every now and again, the NFL's rules on completed passes move back into the national spotlight with a controversial call by officials. They moved back under the glare on Thanksgiving evening. It appeared that Hunter Henry had hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to give the Patriots...
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 12: Seahawks rock Raiders; Eagles pop Packers; Dolphins, Chiefs dominate
Week 11 in the NFL was brutal with some unexpected blowouts and favorites not taking care of business as much as they should have against inferior opponents. Here's hoping for better predictions with a full slate of games and no byes in Week 12. Thanksgiving presents a trio of games...
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach
When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Why did John Madden retire from coaching? Revisiting a young NFL legend's transition to broadcasting
NFL icon John Madden's death last December evoked fond memories of his long career as a broadcaster, from decades of classic calls to his on-air love of Thanksgiving. Before all of the epic moments in the booth, however, Madden established himself as one of the sport's most successful coaches. Madden...
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets
Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
College Football Conference Championship Games Set
See the full schedule and matchups for each of the Division I FBS college football conference championship games
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
Arizona Wildcats vs. ASU Sun Devils rivalry game featured player and mascot fights, mass ejections
"The Duel in the Desert" between Arizona State and Arizona is no walk in the park. Just ask the schools' mascots. The Sun Devils and Wildcats faced off in yet another iteration of The Copper State's favorite rivalry on Friday. As one would expect after years and years of tightly-contested clashes, the atmosphere was tense.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach
Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
How to watch NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT: Penguins, Flyers headline Friday's marquee games
Thanksgiving weekend is here, and hockey fans have plenty to be thankful for. At the top of the list is a slate of 14 games today, highlighted by the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT. The NHL introduced the Thanksgiving Showdown back in 2011. It has been played every year...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, more impacting Week 12 lineup decisions
The injuries keep piling up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. While many of the big-name, banged-up TEs simply went on the IR (Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts), a host of top WRs are still questionable to suit up in Week 12. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy would all likely be in fantasy football lineups if active, so knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Vikings' Adam Thielen spits out victory turkey after Thanksgiving win over Patriots: 'It's a little dry'
NBC must have hired Catherine to cook the turkey for the final game on Thanksgiving. Following the Vikings' 33-26 victory over the Patriots on Thursday, Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen tried some celebratory turkey leg during his postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark. It certainly appeared he was unable to finish it.
Cowboys TEs celebrate 4th-quarter touchdown with whack-a-mole in Salvation Army kettle
How many tight ends can fit in an AT&T Stadium Salvation Army kettle? Apparently, three of the four on the Cowboys' roster. In the fourth quarter of the team's Thanksgiving game vs. the Giants, tight end Peyton Hendershot scored a touchdown on a 2-yard jet sweep. To celebrate, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz all hopped in the giant red Salvation Army kettle in back of the end zone and played a human-size game of whack-a-mole.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
How brothers Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown reached the NFL from bodybuilding family
Equanimeous St. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown may not be the best-known set of brothers in the NFL. That distinction almost certianly goes to the Watt family — or maybe the Diggs brothers after both starred during the 2021 season. That said, the St. Browns are a unique brother-brother...
