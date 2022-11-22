Read full article on original website
Related
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
Braxton Brewing Co. to celebrate annual Dark Charge variant release with Winter Block Party December 2-3
MeetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The B-Line, a collection of Bourbon Trail distilleries and bourbon-forward bars and restaurants in Northern Kentucky, have partnered with Braxton Brewing Co. for the brewery’s famous Dark Charge event. The winter block party will take place from 3–11 p.m. Friday,...
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
KY Department of Revenue sets maximum homestead exemption for next two tax periods — $5,850 increase
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021–2022 exemption of $40,500.
Kentucky by Heart: The unique flavors of Kyians’ Thanksgiving feasts connect past and present
Grandma Fryer could always be counted on to serve “ribbon salad” at Thanksgiving, along with on other holidays, especially Christmas. We ate it as either a side dish with the entrée or, because of its sweetness, sometimes as a dessert. Long after Grandma passed, the red and...
KY Chamber brief outlines bold strategy for state leaders to pursue for rapid workforce growth
A bold, comprehensive strategy for growing Kentucky’s workforce is the focus of a new brief released by the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research, which provides key data and recommendations for state leaders to consider. The brief noted that after two decades of sluggish workforce growth, demand for...
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed
The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Mixed results in weekly state Department for Public Health COVID report; cases rise
There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November 20 was 6,746, a sharp...
Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council
Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC). Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.
Nominations now open for 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame, sponsored by NKY Magazine; deadline Nov. 30
Nominations are now open for the 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame. NKY Magazine, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting nominations through November 30 for the 7th annual NKY Business Hall of Fame. Growth in Northern Kentucky has led to the development of a...
State’s unemployment rate rises slightly as more people say they are looking for work
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary October 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from September 2022 but was down 0.7 percentage points from...
Kentucky first to offer pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via non-invasive test
The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, took place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort this week making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of the healthcare delivery system in prevention, public health issues,...
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community
The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
Transportation Cabinet crews prepped for winter weather, announce name that plow program
The Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for the safe movement of people and goods throughout the state. KYTC is also launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program to foster community excitement when crews are out.
Kentucky Youth Advocates release ’22 Kids Count data book, and the challenges become clearer
Kentucky Youth Advocates released its 2022 Kids Count data book on Wednesday, with 16 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the state have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period. “Kentucky’s kids have withstood some hard knocks through the pandemic, as well as...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Southbank Partners unveils new branding along with updated five-year strategic plan
Southbank Partners for 25 years has helped lead the development, enhancement, and revitalization of Northern Kentucky’s river cities. It now builds on that success and sets course for the next 25 years with a rebranding and launch of its new five-year strategic plan, Innovate 2028: Transforming Urban Communities. Building...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0