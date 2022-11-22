ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Braxton Brewing Co. to celebrate annual Dark Charge variant release with Winter Block Party December 2-3

MeetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The B-Line, a collection of Bourbon Trail distilleries and bourbon-forward bars and restaurants in Northern Kentucky, have partnered with Braxton Brewing Co. for the brewery’s famous Dark Charge event. The winter block party will take place from 3–11 p.m. Friday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed

The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council

Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC). Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community

The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Transportation Cabinet crews prepped for winter weather, announce name that plow program

The Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for the safe movement of people and goods throughout the state. KYTC is also launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program to foster community excitement when crews are out.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
TENNESSEE STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

