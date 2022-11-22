Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Rhamondre Stevenson, Cordarrelle Patterson among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 12

Read full article on original website
49ers vs. Saints: Thoughts and notes from an ugly 49ers victory
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers left Levi’s Stadium on Sunday with a 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco hasn’t allowed points in the second half since Week 7, and they’ve now gone six consecutive quarters without allowing a point. They needed some help with a pair of goal line stands, but their defense continues playing at a championship level.
The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating - internally and externally - the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage was far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
Jacoby Brissett leads Browns to OT win in likely last start
In what was likely his last start this season with Deshaun Watson set to return from suspension this week, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an OT win over the Bucs.
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West...
Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal
Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown more pass catchers impacting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 12 action, fantasy football owners are checking for the latest injury updates for several standout pass-catchers (Ja'Marr Chase, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Allen Robinson, and Tyler Higbee) whose availability could affect last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions at wide receiver and tight end. Below, we'll give...
Giants' Brian Daboll frustrated with officials after touchdown called back vs. Cowboys
Giants coach Brian Daboll was uncharacteristically frustrated in his postgame press conference after his team's 28-20 loss Thursday to the Cowboys. But the discontent after the game paled in comparison to the blowup he had at officials in the first quarter. It appeared the Giants had taken a 6-0 lead...
Giants vs. Cowboys final score, results: Dallas offense sparks team to comeback win on Thanksgiving Day
The Cowboys and the Giants were playing for second place in the NFC East on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas emerged with the win. The Cowboys (8-3) rode a second-half offensive explosion to a 28-20 victory. They trailed 13-7 at the half but scored 21 consecutive points on their first three post-halftime drives to pull away.
