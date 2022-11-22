PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main break flooded a road in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning. According to the water department, a leak was detected around 7 a.m. along Ashton Road, between Grant Avenue and Willits Road. The road is currently closed by the fire department. Video from Chopper 3 shows water filling up part of the street. The Water Department believes two properties are without water access. Repairs are scheduled and service will be restored as soon as possible.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO