New Hope, PA

sanatogapost.com

MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023

NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County's proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners' conference room in Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WITF

Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County

The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

No Tax Hike in Budget Plan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County's preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
70and73.com

Expansion of Cherry Hill condominium complex hits a snag over location of affordable housing units.

Concerns about isolating affordable housing units in the expansion plans for the Centura Condominiums in Cherry Hill dominated the Planning Board meeting on Monday night. The Browning Lane complex would grow by 88%, to 292 total units from the existing 155, according to plans by owners Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin. A total of 32 affordable-housing units would be included in the 137 new units and sold, not rented.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house

A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
PENNINGTON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company's board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, "I couldn't find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million," said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Water main break floods street in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main break flooded a road in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning. According to the water department, a leak was detected around 7 a.m. along Ashton Road, between Grant Avenue and Willits Road. The road is currently closed by the fire department. Video from Chopper 3 shows water filling up part of the street. The Water Department believes two properties are without water access. Repairs are scheduled and service will be restored as soon as possible.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That's according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

