Factoryville Borough Council appoints new councilman; extends contract with Dalton Police Department

Google reviewers have given PA-based American Towing a five-star rating across hundreds of glowing reviews for the quality of its roadside towing services. Pennsylvania-based roadside assistance company, American Towing, now has a five-star rating after receiving more than 300 glowing reviews on its Google Business Profile giving it the top score. The business, which offers local and long-distance towing in Lackawanna County, won the award after rolling out its towing service in Dickson City, Scranton, Dunmore, and other cities nearby.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO