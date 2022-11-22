Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before Evans...
How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment
UGA has made a habit of adding speedy receivers, and Anthony Evans fits that mold in the 2023 class. This was one of the more fun recruitments of the year for UGA. Here is how we got here. November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas.
Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class
Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
