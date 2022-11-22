Read full article on original website
Picayune defends 5A south state title with dominating 49-14 win over Gautier
PICAYUNE, Miss. — Senior running back Dante Dowdell showing why he was named Mr. Football for Class 5A, running for five touchdowns in the Maroon Tide’s 49-14 triumph over Gautier in the south state title game. Picayune will now play for its second straight MHSAA gold ball at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Watch the championship highlights above courtesy of News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger!
2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released
The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
Harbor Lights switch on in Jones Park
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival has kicked off for the holiday season in Jones Park!. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live there with more.
The switch was flipped on Gulfport Harbor Lights
Alyvia Parker, a 3-year-old from Gulfport who was born with a heart condition, flipped the switch for the harbor lights. Every opening night, it’s tradition the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local child by having them participate and meet Santa!. Alyvia just recovered from her second open-heart...
Ocean Springs investigating early-morning shooting
Ocean Springs police are at the scene of a shooting at a bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., confirms there is a fatality at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. The shooting happened outside the bar. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the shooting...
Alleged Ocean Springs Shooter recently released from Harrison County Jail
We’re learning more about an early morning shooting that left a man dead at an Ocean Springs bar on Bienville Boulevard. Shots rang out just before six this morning. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. confirms one person was killed at Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill. Lynd confirmed the victim...
Family keeps tradition of feeding on Thanksgiving alive
The Kelly’s had turkey, gumbo, gravy, dressing, potatoes, corn, pumpkin pie — you name it!. Julie Massengill and her family is keeping a tradition serving free Thanksgiving lunch alive. The tradition started 39 years ago at her sister’s restaurant, Mr. C’s in Bay St. Louis. Once...
Picayune woman accused of invading home during Thanksgiving dinner
A Picayune woman is behind bars, charged with armed robbery after interrupting a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. 56-year-old Florence DeSalvo was taken to Harrison County jail, charged with armed robbery. Her bond was set at $50,000. Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said 56-year-old Florence DeSalvo entered a home Thursday...
Small Business Saturday happening tomorrow
November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses. The Pecan House is a local business ran by family that has been passed down from one generation to the next. Originally the Peace House started in McHenry, where most production still takes place. In 2015,...
Shoppers head to the mall for Black Friday deals
The weather didn’t stop shoppers from getting out early and heading to the mall to see what Black Friday deals they could find. Edgewater Mall wasn’t too crowded but stores like Bella Rose Boutique had a line as early as 1 o’clock this morning according to owner Haley Ruiz.
Santa Claus coming to the coast
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time for Christmas music, Christmas trees, and Santa Claus!. That’s right, boys and girls will be waiting for the man with the bag to deliver their gifts Christmas night, but in the meantime did you know you could visit him now?. Santa...
Masonic Lodge prepared plates for the community
Soria City Masonic Lodge 542 in Gulfport prepared over 200 plates of free food for those in the community. The grill was smoking as plates were prepared, filled with favorites dishes including ham, turkey, green beans, dressing, potato salad, and a dinner roll. The lodge has been giving away Thanksgiving...
VFW post holds Thanksgiving Feast
The Mark Seymour VFW Post in Ocean Springs held their own Thanksgiving celebration with free meals for the community. Guests at the post took a free Thanksgiving meal including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, pie, and much more. While some chowed down, others took time to pose for early Christmas photos...
Man flees from police who answered a domestic call
A domestic disturbance call turned into multiple charges for a man who fled from police. Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said 40-year-old Anthony Grillo fled when officers arrived to answer a call about a domestic disturbance. He was captured a short time later and now faces charges of disorderly...
