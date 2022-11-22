Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.99 in Columbus



According to NBC4i, a regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part.

Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 a gallon from Monday until Nov. 28 for its 368 gas stations that carry that type, including the ones in Ohio. The week’s price at Sheetz for unleaded gas is nearly two dollars lower than the national average, which sits at $3.64 as of Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?

In June, Sheetz offered a similar promotion dramatically lowering its gas prices for unleaded 88 and ethanol 85 flex to more than one dollar below the national average.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest: