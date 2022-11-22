ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factoryville, PA

Factoryville Borough Council appoints new councilman; extends contract with Dalton Police Department

By KEVIN McCONLOGUE STAFF WRITER
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

95 Years Ago - Fire damages Blakely Power Plant

Blakely and Peckville were in the dark after a fire at the Blakely Electric Plant on Electric Street in Peckville. The power plant, made of wood and brick, and its machinery were heavily damaged in the fire. The cost of damages was estimated to be close to $30,000. It was...
BLAKELY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joseph M. Campagna

Joseph M. Campagna, 103, of West Scranton, died Thursday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton with family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, the former MaryAda Borer. Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Mary Fusco Campagna, he attended...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy