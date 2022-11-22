ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck, NC

Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
DARE COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

CVW-8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana, and Jacksonville after a two-month deployment. CVW-8 is comprised of the following squadrons:. VFA-213 "Black Lions" VFA-31 "Tomcatters" VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls" VFA-87 "Golden Warriors" VAQ-142 "Gray...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning

Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

How soccer became king in Dare County

The evolution of the sport, from sandspurs to state tourneys. State titles. Regional championships. Collegiate players. Soccer in Dare County, a narrow sliver of land with a small population, is a resounding success story — and has been for some time. But how did we get here?. Area soccer...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment

After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Search suspended after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The Coast Guard said it suspended the search for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

