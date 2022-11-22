Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores appears to raise concerns about beach nourishment project
On Nov. 22, the Town of Duck announced that its beach nourishment project, initially slated to start this month, had been postponed till March 2023. The contractor, Weeks Marine, cited a number of reasons ranging from equipment issues and weather delays to a commitment to another time-sensitive job. In the...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
13newsnow.com
VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day. Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The brand celebrated the...
Audio repair shop closed temporarily following commercial fire in Chesapeake
Chesapeake firefighters received the call at 1:22pm at 1228 S. Military Hwy in the Indian River section of the City.
Nansemond Indian Nation celebrates Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month.
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
CVW-8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana
NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Stations Oceana, and Jacksonville after a two-month deployment. CVW-8 is comprised of the following squadrons:. VFA-213 "Black Lions" VFA-31 "Tomcatters" VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls" VFA-87 "Golden Warriors" VAQ-142 "Gray...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
outerbanksvoice.com
How soccer became king in Dare County
The evolution of the sport, from sandspurs to state tourneys. State titles. Regional championships. Collegiate players. Soccer in Dare County, a narrow sliver of land with a small population, is a resounding success story — and has been for some time. But how did we get here?. Area soccer...
WAVY News 10
USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment
After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
Search suspended after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The Coast Guard said it suspended the search for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
WTKR
Portsmouth City Manager: Investigation underway into $80,000 unaccounted gift cards bought with ARPA funds
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Tuesday, Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman revealed an investigation is underway, looking into $80,000 worth of gift cards for residents that are unaccounted. This money is federal funds related to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help people recover during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Tuesday’s work...
What we know about manager who opened fire inside Virginia Walmart
Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Chesapeake, Virginia store, killing six people.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Comments / 0