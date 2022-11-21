ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Vice

Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
wmagazine.com

Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess

On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
hotnewhiphop.com

Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Ticket Sales Disaster

Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase over the recent debacle regarding tickets to her upcoming tour. Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fanbase for the debacle regarding tickets to her next tour. The company says that it is actively working to resolve the situation. “We...
msn.com

You Can Now Stay the Night in Taylor Swift’s $11.5m Carriage House

Slide 1 of 46: From country girl to global pop star, Taylor Swift has come a long way. Having just released Midnights, her 10th studio album, there's no doubt that the star is one of the world's most successful solo artists, with 11 Grammy awards and hundreds of accolades under her belt. Unsurprisingly, she's built up a huge collection of houses over the years on the road to stardom, worth around $81 million, and her former New York City carriage house is now open for overnight stays. Click or scroll on and let's take a look inside Taylor Swift's spectacular homes and discover the secret life of an international superstar...
CMT

Garth Brooks' Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out In One Day of Presale

Garth Brooks fans who thought about waiting until later to get tickets to his Las Vegas residency might be out of luck. Last week, the "Friends In Low Places" singer revealed that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale started on Monday, and every show of Brooks' 2023 residency sold out.
LAS VEGAS, NV

