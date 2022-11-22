Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,008 tickets, and there are 1,162 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Reveals Injury Update from WWE Crown Jewel, New Footage, Paul Reacts to Pricey First Action Figure
Logan Paul has provided an update on the injuries he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel, and is currently celebrating the release of his first WWE action figure. Paul took to YouTube today with a new video that features footage from his journey to the match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including the phone call he received from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to set the match up.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks MJF’s AEW World Title Win, Why MJF Is More Of A Homegrown Talent Than Adam Page
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One gave his thoughts on MJF winning the AEW world title at Full Gear, why he thinks it was a good call, and why he believes the Salt of the Earth is more of a homegrown AEW talent than Adam “Hangman” Page. Highlights from Hardy’s podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Randy Orton’s Health and His WWE Future
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton likely is not headed back to the ring any time soon. As we’ve noted, Orton has been dealing with a back injury for some time now. The Viper has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle took a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the May 20 SmackDown, which was the match where the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were unified. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE once noted on TV how he was dealing with a back injury. It was then reported that Orton may need surgery, which would likely keep him away from the ring for the rest of 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Talks Success of His Storyline with The Bloodline, Honorary Uce Angle on WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn says he’s not entirely surprised at the success of his storyline with The Bloodline. Zayn recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell and said the storyline is the perfect example of what happens when things work in execution more than they do on paper. He was asked if he was initially confident that the angle would be a success.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Judgment Day Members Crash Mysterio Family Thanksgiving Dinner
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have crashed The Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As seen below, WWE released video that shows Ripley and Dominik arriving uninvited to Rey Mysterio’s home. Rey’s wife Angie answered the door and she was not happy to see her son and his guest, and their camera crew. Dominik announced that he was there to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to introduce his “mami” to the family. Angie closed the door, but then Rey opened it back up after putting his mask on.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Recalls WWE Being Unhappy With Jonah Hill As Guest Raw GM
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed why Jonah Hill as guest GM for Raw never happened. This would’ve happened in November 20211, but his appearance was later canceled and didn’t make air.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brock Lesnar Has Praise for Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Brock Lesnar has once again praised The Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently posted video of he and Lesnar talking before the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Logan Paul headlined against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match saw interference from Jake and The Bloodline. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Lashley Working on a New Reality TV Show
WWE’s Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and talked about his side hustle – flipping real estate. He revealed that he’s currently filming a reality TV show that focuses on how he and his team flip houses.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arianna Grace ACL Injury Update, Santino Marella on Grace Not Using His Name In WWE NXT
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace is currently recovering from the torn ACL she suffered back in October. The daughter of Santino Marella last wrestled at the October 4 NXT Level Up tapings, which aired on October 7. She teamed with Kiana James for a loss to Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley. James then defeated Thea Hail on the October 11 NXT, and Grace was not in her corner. Grace announced on October 13 that she was injured and needed surgery, which she underwent the following week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH World Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle 2022
Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Joe Hendry On His Relationship With Tommy Dreamer, How The ECW Legend Has Taken Him Under His Wing
IMPACT star and current Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently joined The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer and how the ECW legend has taken him under his wing during this stint with the promotion. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus Says He Thought His Career Was Over Which Is Why He Now Treats Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior and the Brawling Brutes will team up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
The new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. Last week’s SmackDown saw Wyatt come to the ring to make amends for what happened the previous week, when he hit Knight with a headbutt during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating from the ring. Knight was later stopped by Megan Morant on his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to fear of Wyatt. After a commercial break, Knight was shown laid out under a bunch of debris in a back room. Officials were shown pulling items off Knight, and that was the last we saw of him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Tag Team Match Set for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
A big hard-hitting tag team match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, will finally lock up with Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher at Deadline. Indus...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Second Wrestle Kingdom 17 Show
NJPW has announced a second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It was announced this morning that the second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. NJPW’s announcement noted that the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17 show...
Comments / 0