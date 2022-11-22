Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?

Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton likely is not headed back to the ring any time soon. As we’ve noted, Orton has been dealing with a back injury for some time now. The Viper has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle took a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the May 20 SmackDown, which was the match where the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were unified. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE once noted on TV how he was dealing with a back injury. It was then reported that Orton may need surgery, which would likely keep him away from the ring for the rest of 2022.

3 HOURS AGO