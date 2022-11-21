Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
Helping Drug Users Test Drugs for Fentanyl Presence
Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today praised Governor Tom Wolf’s continued commitment to address the overdose crisis by signing into law legislation that will avoid opioid overdose deaths. This measure (House Bill 1393) amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
Washington Examiner
CDC gives doctors more leeway in prescribing opioid painkillers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has softened its recommendations for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers, giving providers more flexibility in the way they prescribe the drugs to treat short- and long-term pain. The new guidance backs off from the agency's 2016 recommendations that encouraged doctors to avoid prescribing opioids...
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
CDC issues new guidelines on prescribing opioids for pain
U.S. doctors prescribing opioids for pain relief now have a new -- and more nuanced -- set of guidelines from the federal government.
Healthline
CDC Releases New Opioid Guidelines: What to Know
The CDC has issued new guidelines for prescribing opioids. The new guidelines come as opioid-related overdoses have hit record highs. Experts have been trying to balance the needs of patients with chronic pain against the risk of addiction. The US Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidelines for clinicians...
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
scitechdaily.com
Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit
According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
‘One pill can kill’: DEA warns counterfeit pills claiming lives across Pennsylvania, country
It has taken so many lives in our area and across the country. We’re talking about fentanyl, the painkiller that’s 50 times more powerful than morphine. Part of the problem? Its victims often don’t know they’re taking it because drug traffickers disguise it as a different medication.
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs
Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
Medical News Today
Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
45 states urge DEA to extend telehealth flexibilities to combat opioid crisis
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 44 other states to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to permanently extend telehealth capabilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment.Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from addiction. According to Nessel's office, buprenorphine was virtually prescribed during the pandemic, but it is set to expire once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends."Responding to the opioid crisis during the pandemic has required health care providers to be flexible in...
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Fungi that cause lung infections may be lurking in the soil of most US states
A study hints that soil-borne fungi that can cause disease may be widespread in the U.S.
Comments / 1