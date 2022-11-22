ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Allegedly Provides False Name During DUI-Related Traffic Stop in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 44-year-old man provided a false name to Franklin-based State Police following a DUI-related traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Evan C. Gibson, of Somerset, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 21.
OIL CITY, PA
theriver953.com

FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Shore News Network

Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting

PITTSBURGH, PA – A man wanted for shooting another man in the head last week in West Mifflin has been arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, Ramon Williams was arrested in Mon View Heights in West Mifflin after receiving a tip from the Uniontown City Police Department. Williams has been a fugitive at large since November 14th, when he shot a man in the head in Uniontown. Williams was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence. The post Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
theriver953.com

SCSO warns of scam

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports once again regarding scam calls coming from people attempting to impersonate deputies, supervisors, or investigators within the agency. The scam calls attempt to get the victim to send money in an attempt to resolve a legal issue. The Sheriff’s office wants...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
BEDFORD, PA
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

Holiday Parade returns to Old Town

Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

