PITTSBURGH, PA – A man wanted for shooting another man in the head last week in West Mifflin has been arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office deputies. According to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, Ramon Williams was arrested in Mon View Heights in West Mifflin after receiving a tip from the Uniontown City Police Department. Williams has been a fugitive at large since November 14th, when he shot a man in the head in Uniontown. Williams was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence.

