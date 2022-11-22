Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
Man Allegedly Provides False Name During DUI-Related Traffic Stop in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 44-year-old man provided a false name to Franklin-based State Police following a DUI-related traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Evan C. Gibson, of Somerset, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 21.
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
Search underway for suspects that broke into Everett business, stole slew of items
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township. On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to: Torch […]
Details released from local DUI patrols, checkpoints during Blackout Wednesday
(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year. On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from […]
Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting
PITTSBURGH, PA – A man wanted for shooting another man in the head last week in West Mifflin has been arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, Ramon Williams was arrested in Mon View Heights in West Mifflin after receiving a tip from the Uniontown City Police Department. Williams has been a fugitive at large since November 14th, when he shot a man in the head in Uniontown. Williams was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence. The post Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCSO warns of scam
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports once again regarding scam calls coming from people attempting to impersonate deputies, supervisors, or investigators within the agency. The scam calls attempt to get the victim to send money in an attempt to resolve a legal issue. The Sheriff’s office wants...
Out-of-state men busted trafficking fentanyl through Somerset County, police say
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men, one from California and one from New York, have been jailed after troopers said they pulled them over and found a large amount of fentanyl. What started as a traffic stop over tinted windows and an obstructed license plate turned into a...
Westmoreland woman gets 8 years probation for animal neglect
A Sewickley Township woman was sentenced to eight years of probation after being convicted of 61 counts of animal neglect. The animals taken from her home were to be forfeited to the Humane Society. Nicole Marzole, 42, was not present at the nonjury trial Tuesday, according to Channel 11 news...
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
Bedford woman charged in boyfriend’s death along with cousin, friend
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the April death of her then-boyfriend Ty Matthai, court documents show. Courtney Shianne Boden, 24, is facing charges including abuse of a corpse. Charges that come after 19-year-old Jordan Robertson was charged in Oct. for his alleged involvement as well. […]
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
Memory tree at local restaurant providing holiday help for those struggling with addiction
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In Blair County, a local organization dedicated to ending the stigma around drug addiction is once again collecting donations to help continue to spread awareness for their cause. The organization Families United for Change set up a Christmas memory tree to honor those who...
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
