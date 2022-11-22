Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Suspect blocking traffic in Brooklyn wanted for assaulting police officers
BROOKLYN, NY – A suspect who was blocking traffic near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue H in Brooklyn is now wanted for shoving and punching responding police officers. At around 4:20 pm on Friday, officers responded to call reporting a black male blocking traffic at the intersection. Upon their arrival, the suspect confronted officers, punching and shoving them to the ground. The suspect was able to flee from police officers. He is now being sought by detectives for multiple charges. The NYPD is asking residents in the neighborhood to help identify the suspect. If you have any information The post Suspect blocking traffic in Brooklyn wanted for assaulting police officers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for another NYC bus groper
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to assist in identifying a man alleged to have groped a woman aboard a New York City MTA bus The incident happened back in July, but today, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police at around 7:03 pm, the suspect placed his hand under the dress of a 27-year-old woman and squeezed her buttocks. The incident happened on the Westchester Bee bus line near Marolla Place and Boston Road in the Bronx. The post Police searching for another NYC bus groper appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stabbing on 34th Street as man robbed inside Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK – A 34-year-old man was attacked by an unknown suspect inside the 34th Street and Hard Square subway station on Tuesday. According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect stabbed the man twice, once in his torso and once in his left shoulder. After struggling with the suspect, the victim was robbed of his belongings. After the attack, the suspect fled in an unknown direction. During the scuffle, at least one passenger passed by nonchalantly as others inside the subway car remained seated on the train as the victim was stabbed repeatedly. After the incident, the The post Stabbing on 34th Street as man robbed inside Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson
A burglary suspect who fled from Toms River police officers Friday afternoon was captured a short time later by police officers in Jackson Township. The Toms River Police Department alleges that Juan Alston, 27, of Toms River was wanted for a burglary within the township. Police notified that Alston had entered Jackson Township. Jackson Township police officer Ruiz located him about 40 minute later and he was taken into custody before being returned to Toms River to be formally charged. The post Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 104th Precinct in Queens rescued a female Great Dane and her seven puppies. Officers conducted a stop on a vehicle and noticed a severely malnourished adult female Great Dane inside an undersized pet carrier, along with seven puppies inside a second carrier located in the back seat of the vehicle. Police arrested and charged the man accordingly for the neglect and abuse of the dogs. The mother dog and her puppies were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment. Police did not release the name of The post Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman lures gas station attendant and shoots him in the head in the Bronx on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK, NY – A gunman entered the Sunoco station Boston Road in the Bronx Thursday night and motioned to the attendant as if he needed assistance, then shot the man in the head. The 49-year-old man is now in critical condition after being rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, at around 7 pm, the man approached the door and fired two shots at the worker. Investigators believe the shooting may be a random act at this time. The suspect fled the scene. Police released photos and video of the suspect from surveillance video on The post Gunman lures gas station attendant and shoots him in the head in the Bronx on Thanksgiving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said
PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a white adult male who assaulted another man with a beer bottle Thursday morning inside the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station. According to police, the man engaged in a dispute with the victim that led to a physical altercation. At one point, the suspect took a beer bottle and smashed it against the 47-year-old man’s head multiple times. Police have not made any arrests. The post Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An off-duty Seaside Park police officer was the first responder at the scene of a serious crash on Route 37 Friday night and is being credited with saving the life of a 78-year-old man who suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash. At around 3:45 am, Toms River Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigators determined Horst Szczypinski, 78, of South Toms River, was driving westbound on Route 37 East when he ran off the road The post Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old stabbed during fight at Staten Island Mall on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Police are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old male at the Staten Island Mall Friday night. According to police the teen was engaged in an argument with his assailant at around 8 pm when he was stabbed in the abdomen. Another 16-year-old male was taken into custody by New York City police officers and is facing unknown charges at this time. The injured teen was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. The post 16-year-old stabbed during fight at Staten Island Mall on Black Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drunk driver charged after driving into concrete wall
TOM RIVER, NJ – A Lakehurst woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing her car into a concrete wall near a home on Brookside Drive Friday night. At around 2:40 am, police officers responded to the intersection of Ocean View Drive and Brookside Drive for a reported motor vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene to find a car had crashed into a concrete wall of a home near the intersection. After investigating, police arrested Esmeralda Menes, 24 of Lakehurst, and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident is being The post Drunk driver charged after driving into concrete wall appeared first on Shore News Network.
CPR revives unconscious man after crash in Northern Westchester
Police in North Westchester responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Saturday at around 3:10 pm, according to the North Castle Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene on Route 128, they located an adult male who was unconscious. Officers, along with the Armonk Fire Department, began treating the injured man, administering CPR before transporting him to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. Police did not reveal what caused the crash but are continuing their investigation. There were no other injuries reported, and no other vehicles were involved The post CPR revives unconscious man after crash in Northern Westchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Investigators have arrested a 77-year-old Whiting man accused of setting multiple dumpster fires across Manchester Township between January and April of this year. Nicholas Depalma, 77, was charged with four counts of aggravated arson on Wednesday. Depalma was found responsible for setting five separate dumpster fires in Manchester Township between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, according to an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and Manchester Township Police Department. One of the fires was set near a large wooded area and four of the fires were set near The post 77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old girl struck by stray bullet on Thanksgiving in NYC
NEW YORK – A broad daylight shooting in the Bronx left a 14-year-old girl hospitalized with a gunshot wound by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving Day. Police responded to the NYC Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses at around 2:20 pm for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival at Schieffelin Avenue near East 225th Street, police learned that a 14-year-old girl had been shot. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries. At this point, police do not believe the girl was the intended victim of the shooter. There was no information released regarding The post 14-year-old girl struck by stray bullet on Thanksgiving in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls
TINTON FALLS, NJ – The Tinton Falls Police Departement is investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Long Branch resident on Wednesday. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Tinton Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Long Branch resident. At approximately 2 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road, where they discovered that the driver and lone occupant had died. If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact Cpl. Duncan of The post One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days. Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed after car flips over into Toms River marsh
TOMS RIVER, NJ – One person was killed after the vehicle he was driving ended up overturning into a marsh along Hooper Avenue in Toms River on Saturday. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive at around 2:25 am. Upon their arrival at the motor vehicle crash involving a reported entrapment, police found a vehicle that was located in the marsh, flipped over, and the occupants were trapped inside. The two passengers were uninjured and were able to free themselves, however, the The post Man killed after car flips over into Toms River marsh appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0