PopCrush

Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Mary Duncan

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
Upworthy

Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Tracey Folly

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.

