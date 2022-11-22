Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Related
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Mother-in-Law Banned from Wedding After Inviting Bride’s ‘Estranged’ Father
Is it ever okay for guests to invite whomever they like to someone else’s wedding?. Planning for a wedding is a stressful event, not only for the people planning it, but also the family members who are personally invested in the event somehow.
‘Mom of 10’ Furious After Bride Refuses to Invite Her Children to Wedding
Are child-free weddings morally wrong in some way?. There are a lot of responsibilities that come along with having just one child. Add more than one to the mix, and the list of obligations continues to skyrocket. For this very reason, many parents may choose to stop having children after 2 to 4 of them.
Man Who Left Bride In Tears After Refusing To Move For Photoshoot Applauded
According to the Reddit post, the bride slammed the diners as "heartless" after they refused to move.
Woman disgusted after husband leaves her to start family with her teenage daughter
People have flooded to social media in support of a woman after she revealed her husband left her for her daughter. A marriage falling apart is an extremely upsetting prospect to deal with, let alone when one half of the partnership is leaving to be with someone else. In Sarah's*...
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
Woman Freaks Out After Coming Home to Find Fiance Returned Her Wedding Dress and Replaced It With His Mom’s Top Pick
The average woman tries on just over 10 dresses to find "the one." Finding the dress you plan on wearing to marry the person you love is a happy occasion, often pushing many to tears.
People shocked after woman shares spreadsheet her ex-boyfriend gave her for expenses
A TikToker left her followers shocked when she admitted that an old boyfriend used to email her monthly spreadsheets containing breakdowns of money she owned. All together now: Yikes. The social media user, whose name is Maddy, shared: “I dug into my emails and I found what a typical monthly...
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband
When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
Upworthy
Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.
Comments / 0