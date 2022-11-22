Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
NY approves 1st marijuana dispensary licenses
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Monday approved a list of 36 licensees to legally sell recreational marijuana in most jurisdictions across the state. One area that was glaringly left off the list was the state’s most populous county, Kings County — which is Brooklyn — due to […]
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
‘Best cake in the city’: Why thousands line up for one Bronx bakery’s specialty
FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — It’s a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That’s especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product is in its highest demand. A long line stretches far down the […]
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday
NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
putnamcountyny.com
Health Department Warns about Increasing Respiratory Illnesses
BREWSTER, NY—The holiday season is here…and so are contagious respiratory illnesses. This year there is a triple threat: high circulating levels of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Everyone is familiar with the first two, and safe and effective vaccines are available for both. RSV may be less familiar, but it has been around for decades. RSV vaccines are being developed, but none are currently available.
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
It’s official: recreational pot shops can now open in NY
During a public hearing earlier today, the New York State Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) licenses. What that means in layman's terms: recreational marijuana shops are one step closer to opening in New York state. In total, the state announced that 150...
