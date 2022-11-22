ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY approves 1st marijuana dispensary licenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Monday approved a list of 36 licensees to legally sell recreational marijuana in most jurisdictions across the state.  One area that was glaringly left off the list was the state’s most populous county, Kings County — which is Brooklyn — due to […]
94.3 Lite FM

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday

NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
putnamcountyny.com

Health Department Warns about Increasing Respiratory Illnesses

BREWSTER, NY—The holiday season is here…and so are contagious respiratory illnesses. This year there is a triple threat: high circulating levels of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Everyone is familiar with the first two, and safe and effective vaccines are available for both. RSV may be less familiar, but it has been around for decades. RSV vaccines are being developed, but none are currently available.
Time Out New York

It’s official: recreational pot shops can now open in NY

During a public hearing earlier today, the New York State Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) licenses. What that means in layman's terms: recreational marijuana shops are one step closer to opening in New York state. In total, the state announced that 150...

Comments / 0

Community Policy