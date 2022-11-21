Read full article on original website
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Why USA vs. England is far more than just another World Cup game: 1950 upset, 2010 draw and EPL influence loom large
When the United States and England meet on Black Friday in Qatar, far more is at stake than merely three points in the quest to emerge from Group B. Sure, both sides enter their second group stage match with their eyes set on qualifying for the knockout round. England sits atop Group B after dismantling Iran 6-2 in its opener, tied for the most goals England has ever scored in a World Cup. And while the Americans came away with a point from the 1-1 draw with Wales, they're surely left with a sour taste after blowing a late lead and the chance to secure a pivotal early win.
What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?
Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points. Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:What do England...
Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter
Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
What happened to Ryan Giggs? Summary of legal troubles for former Wales and Manchester United star
As Wales compete at their first World Cup since 1958, Rob Page will be hoping for a memorable few weeks after permanently replacing Ryan Giggs in June. Giggs racked up 64 caps as a Wales international as their leading light from 2000 onwards, although they were frustrated in their efforts to reach a major tournament.
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Sydney, Australia
Another FIFA World Cup means another tough decision for Australian fans wondering where to watch the action unfold. The 2022 tournament in Qatar offers up some kinder kickoff times for viewers Down Under with a number of 9:00 p.m. (AEDT) games on offer. For those eager to watch matches with...
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in vital win
Piotr Zielinski's clinical first-half strike and Robert Lewandowski's first goal at a World Cup finals tournament gave Poland their first points in Qatar, and brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth after their sensational win against Argentina in Group C. Napoli midfielder Zielinski fired in a thunderous volley to open...
Enner Valencia injury update: Latest on Ecuador's FIFA World Cup Golden Boot leader after knock vs Netherlands
Ecuador are sweating on the fitness of star striker and captain Enner Valencia after the 2022 World Cup's top scorer was carried off on a stretcher late on in the 1-1 Group A draw against the Netherlands. Valencia made it three goals in two games with the equaliser four minutes...
Wales vs Iran final score, result: Late flourish and red card sink Bale and 10-man Wales at World Cup
Stoppage-time goals from substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian gave Iran a deserved 2-0 World Cup win over 10-man Wales in Group B. Iran were hammered 6-2 by England in their opening game but were a side transformed after head coach Carlos Queiroz made five changes. A key moment arrived...
Portugal vs Ghana final score, result: Ronaldo makes more history as Portugal open World Cup challenge with a win
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups as Portugal finally saw off Ghana to open Group H with a win in a five-goal thriller. Portugal took control of the match from the first whistle, and nearly turned their early dominance of possession into a tangible reward — Ronaldo being thwarted by Lawrence Ati-Zigi, before heading wide at the far post a few moments later.
Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after World Cup draw with Ecuador
Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday. WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
What Ronan O'Gara feels about pecking order to succeed Eddie Jones
Ronan O’Gara has admitted he has spoken to a few people about the possibility of succeeding Eddie Jones as England coach. Jones is set to leave the job at the end of next year’s World Cup in France and the race to succeed him is already underway with Leicester’s Steve Borthwick, Crusaders’ Scott Robertson and La Rochelle’s O’Gara all mentioned as being in the running.
France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match
The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
England football star Harry Kane reaffirms interest in joining NFL team as kicker
Harry Kane has already dominated one form of football. Could he do it again...this time, across the pond?. Tottenham's all-time leading goal-scorer reiterated his desire to boot balls in the NFL at some point after his career in an interview with Fox's Tom Rinaldi. Kane, 29, is one of world football's biggest stars, a gifted playmaker and goalscorer.
Croatia vs Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Canada's World Cup dream could be squashed in their next match, unless they can upset 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Alphonso Davies and Co. did their nation proud on their first trip to the finals in 36 years against Group F heavyweights Belgium, despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Indeed, had Davies scored an early penalty, things could have been different.
What time is Croatia vs Canada today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
While Croatia vs Canada wasn't one of the top-billed meetings of the World Cup group stage, it's suddenly become a game with serious appeal. After Canada's impressive display in the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last time out, head coach John Herdman passionately claimed Les Rouges would "eff Croatia" in their next match. The Croatian press did not take that lightly, and thus this game now has serious needle.
