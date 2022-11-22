ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies

Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Two central Pennsylvanians are being honored for their environmental justice and conservancy efforts

Two environmental justice advocates from central Pennsylvania, Zeshan Ismat and Brennan Ka’aihue, will lead tree planting projects in underserved sections of their communities. They were awarded 2022 Mira Lloyd Dock Partnership Diversity awards by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. Ismat, a geology professor at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Franklin County school district selects new superintendent

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Toys for Tots in 75th Year

The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg

Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Thanksgiving Gratitude

Dear Gettysburg Connection Readers. Our reporters John Messeder and Leon Reed have taken a moment during this Thanksgiving week to write about the many ways they are thankful. I have joined in with a few thoughts of my own. Would you take a moment to do the same? Please send your message of gratitude to mail@gettysburgconnection.org or add it as a comment below. Thanks and happy holidays.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

CVSD hires principal; honors students

The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mary W. Smith

Mary W. Smith, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by her…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
herefordharbinger.org

Athletes sign out of Hereford and into college

Senior athletes have decided and presented where they will continue their academic and athletic careers at the annual signing day on Nov. 15th. The recruiting process can start as early as an athlete’s first years of high school, as they email coaches, send footage of them playing, and share their academic successes until they commit to a college.
HEREFORD, MD
WGAL

Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

