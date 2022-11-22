Read full article on original website
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies
Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
Two central Pennsylvanians are being honored for their environmental justice and conservancy efforts
Two environmental justice advocates from central Pennsylvania, Zeshan Ismat and Brennan Ka’aihue, will lead tree planting projects in underserved sections of their communities. They were awarded 2022 Mira Lloyd Dock Partnership Diversity awards by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. Ismat, a geology professor at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
abc27.com
Franklin County school district selects new superintendent
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
State College
Pa. House Democrats Will Lose Their Majority for at Least a Few Weeks. Here’s Why
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
Toys for Tots in 75th Year
The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
UASD moves to supporting tech and career center improvements
Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board voted on Tuesday to contribute their share to finance improvements necessary to Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center. Justin Bruhn, Administrative Director of Cumberland Perry presented plans for the center’s facility improvement and expansion project. Enrollment for the career and tech...
Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg
Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
Thanksgiving Gratitude
Dear Gettysburg Connection Readers. Our reporters John Messeder and Leon Reed have taken a moment during this Thanksgiving week to write about the many ways they are thankful. I have joined in with a few thoughts of my own. Would you take a moment to do the same? Please send your message of gratitude to mail@gettysburgconnection.org or add it as a comment below. Thanks and happy holidays.
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
CVSD hires principal; honors students
The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
Obituary: Mary W. Smith
Mary W. Smith, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by her…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
herefordharbinger.org
Athletes sign out of Hereford and into college
Senior athletes have decided and presented where they will continue their academic and athletic careers at the annual signing day on Nov. 15th. The recruiting process can start as early as an athlete’s first years of high school, as they email coaches, send footage of them playing, and share their academic successes until they commit to a college.
Northern York County Police training day aims to educate officers on cognitive disorders
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department participated in training earlier Wednesday for Project Lifesaver held in Dover. This project's goal is to train officers on locating individuals with cognitive disorders at a quicker rate than in previous encounters. The department's Chief of Police, David...
WGAL
Lancaster mayor proposes 8% tax hike in 2023 budget
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is proposing an 8% tax hike in her 2023 budget. She presented the plan to the city council Tuesday night. It would be the city's first real estate tax hike in four years. The mayor is also looking to raise sewer, water...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
