Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
College basketball world reacts to wild Syracuse brawl
The Syracuse Orange took the hardwood on Saturday against the Bryant Bulldogs. That game featured multiple ejections after a brawl broke out on the court. The fight occurred in the first half after Syracuse guard Judah Mintz drove to the basket and was called for an offensive foul. Mintz then got into a shoving match Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to wild Syracuse brawl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Local Brothers Lead Moses Brown to State Title
Vin and Joe Ucci have been around sports their whole life. They are great nephews of the legendary, Anthony “Tar Tar” Ucci, a renowned athlete from the East Greenwich of lore. Along with brothers Dave and Anthony, they have played them all. Dave has gone on to prepare athletes for life after the fourth quarter. He is a mortician at Hill’s Funeral Home. Anthony has been coaching baseball at the high school and AAU level for a long time.
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
brownbears.com
Brown’s Football’s Marini to be Featured on CBS Saturday Morning this Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Football's quarterbacks coach Heather Marini will be featured on national television this weekend. Marini will be featured in a CBS Morning News story on women in college football, which will air shortly after 8 a.m. this Saturday, November 26. CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson recently came to the Brown campus to record the interview, and also sat down with head coach James Perry and junior quarterback Jake Willcox.
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: World Series MVP and Classical Grad Gets Hero’s Welcome in Providence
Jeremy Peña, who won the World Series MVP award as he led the Houston Astros to the MLB championship, received a hero's welcome Saturday in Providence. The World Series MVP award was just one of the many accomplishments for the Classical High School grad this season. Peña became just...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
nrinow.news
N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
Comments / 0