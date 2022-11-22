Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Iggy Azalea sells catalog for eight figures: “I don’t have to work another day in my life”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has sold her master recordings and publishing catalog in a huge deal. On Monday (November 21), Billboard cited “a source close to the deal” who claimed Azalea’s agreement with Domain Capital Group included all of the rapper’s shares in her current catalog.
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
NME
Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”
Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine. In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai. It was claimed that...
NME
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
NME
You can now sleep inside DJ Khaled’s shoe closet on AirBnB
DJ Khaled is renting out his shoe closet for fans to stay in via AirBnB. The producer will allow fans to book one-night stays at a recreation of his legendary shoe room in Miami, Florida for just $11 (£9.10) per night. Khaled said in a statement: “Sneakers are an...
NME
Keith Lemon urges Craig David to “stop talking” about ‘Bo Selecta’
Keith Lemon – aka comedian Leigh Francis – has said that Craig David should “stop talking” about Francis’ impersonation of him on Bo’ Selecta!. Francis starred in the cult Channel 4 show between 2002 and 2009. The comedian caricatured David as well as the likes of Mel B, Michael Jackson and Elton John in a range of bizarre sketches.
NME
Noel Gallagher and Hall & Oates respond to ’80s mash-up of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’
Noel Gallagher and Hall & Oates have given a band their approval of an ’80s reimagining of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ mixed with ‘Out Of Touch’. Former Oasis guitarist, songwriter and co-vocalist Gallagher retweeted a clip of DECO’s mash-up, which mashes the band’s ’90s classic together with Hall & Oates ’80s hit ‘Out Of Touch’.
NME
Jordin Sparks defends Chris Brown amid AMAs controversy: “People deserve to be able to grow”
Jordin Sparks has joined Kelly Rowland in defending Chris Brown, after the singer was booed by audiences at the American Music Awards. Sparks, who collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet ‘No Air’, told TMZ on Tuesday (November 22) that she “love[s] Chris” and thought “he should have been” at the awards ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre earlier this month.
NME
Listen to the title track from Daine’s upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’
Daine has released ‘Shapeless’, the title track of the Australian emo pop artist’s new mixtape arriving next year. The song sees Daine reflect on identity and appearance over a propulsive glitch-pop beat. “Look pretty but I couldn’t be more rough”, they sing on the track’s second verse, “on my face dotted lines marking up the cuts”. Speaking of the lyrics in a press statement, Daine described ‘Shapeless’ as a “dark track”.
Comments / 0