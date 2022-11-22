Read full article on original website
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
Oryen begins its fifth ICO phase with 200% gains, meanwhile cryptos such as Solana and Cardano are failing to keep up
Since the crypto market is very unstable, investors are always looking for new ventures that sound great. The value of a token can fluctuate wildly, and it can take time to keep track of the many ongoing projects. However, ORY has the potential to offer investors high returns. Oryen is...
What To Expect From Dogeliens Token, Internet Computer, And Bitcoin Cash Except For Capital Gains?
Cryptocurrency trading is commonly perceived and limited to capital gains only. However, many need to be aware of their potential, which makes them stand out from the trading of stocks. Projects like Dogeliens Token (DOGET), Internet Computer (ICP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are examples of cryptocurrencies that provide benefits not only in terms of capital gains but also make your life easier with the use of technology.
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
Chainlink Trends Green For The Week While Runfy Aims To Revoultionise The World Of Fitness
Cryptocurrencies are on a downward spiral as the year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, this time has been a reminder to all crypto fanatics of the fluctuating and volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, people are still optimistic about the future of decentralisation, offering users unrestricted access to their finances digitally. During the most recent bear market, several veteran blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB all initially plummeted in price.
Flasko (FLSK) Has A Better Growth Potential Than Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL)
Flasko is a new cryptocurrency project, but it appears to have better potential when compared to a few of the well-doing cryptocurrencies out there, such as Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL). Due to the same reason, many investors are currently proceeding with the idea of investing their money in Flasko (FLSK).
Dogeliens Wants to Reach the Same Legendary Status as Vita Inu and VeChain in the Crypto Market
There are a lot of cryptocurrencies in the market, but only a handful of them have become household names. Within the crowded market, some cryptocurrencies have attained a level of success that is incomparable to the rest of the market, and users always expect them to do well. Vita Inu (VINU) and VeChain (VET) have achieved this, and even when the crypto market is struggling, they perform well enough to maintain the faith of their users. Dogeliens (DOGET) could be the next name to join this exclusive club.
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
How Should Retail Users Mitigate Risks in the Face of Frequent Blockchain Security Incidents?
Everywhere there is a large commission, there is a high probability of a ripoff – Charlie Munger. By now, every crypto user has heard of the recent FTX collapse. Since CZ’s tweets stirred up the storm, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume was forced to file for bankruptcy in less than one week. Such a fast crypto freefall reminds people of the death spiral that destroyed LUNA-UST in May this year, which evaporated $40 billion worth of funds and hurt multiple distinguished institutions, including Three Arrows Capital and Celsius. Even Poolin, a mining pool that operates in the crypto upstream, was affected.
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
Watch Out for These Three Cryptos in 2023— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and The Sandbox
The cryptocurrency market is growing quickly; it may become challenging to select the best cryptocurrency investment for the future due to the sheer number of projects. However, there’s a good side to this. Currently, less than 4% of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency. However, a few tokens have bright long-term prospects because of their quick institutional and consumer acceptance.
Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Suffers Data Breach – Here’s What Happened
The Canadian crypto exchange platform, Coinsquare recently suffered a data breach. It is the first exchange to have received registration from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). The data violation has compromised the user’s personal information. Coinsquare also shut down its operations in the month of November....
A Game-Changer in the Future of NFTs – Booster Marketplace
Following our recently held event “The Circle of Convergence”, we are delighted to announce the launch of our very own ‘Booster Marketplace’, officially live on 17th November 2022. The specially articulated marketplace will both be available on OpenSea and The HyperNation platform. It is a welcoming...
Runfy And Ethereum Are Two Cryptocurrencies On A Positive Trajectory
The cryptocurrency market has had its share of value loss these past few weeks after a few exciting days following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. The cryptocurrency already had high hopes for Dogecoin (DOGE) since it reacted the most to Elon Musk’s news. However, the memecoin is overpriced for a massive pump, which has led memecoin lovers to find potential in other underpriced tokens like Runfy Token (RNF). Runfy is nothing like Dogecoin, but the fundamentals are somewhat similar. The new Runfy project aims to create fun by helping its community members improve their health and wellness. But much more important, it is very underpriced, and users reckon if they buy this on presale, it is less risky and will allow for a bigger profit margin.
Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k
Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high l of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start...
Dogecoin vs Big Eyes, Japan vs Germany: How Shock World Cup Victories Will Affect The Crypto Market
Everyone loves an underdog winning against the titan. When Saudi Arabia came back from a goal deficit against one of the most formidable teams in the World Cup to win 2-1, everyone but Argentinians erupted in cheers. Japan pulled off a strikingly similar feat after conceding a penalty in the first half of their game against Germany. The Samurai Blues sent German fans away from the stadium crying, with an electrifying 2-1 victory against the 2014 World Cup champions.
Bitcoin Is Not The Problem – FTX Is – R. Kiyosaki Says, Following Crypto Exchange’s Collapse
Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general are still coping with the pain brought about by the demise of the crypto trading platform FTX. Despite this, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling Rich Dad, Poor Dad, remains optimistic about the long-term viability of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Kiyosaki pointed out that...
Fast Payout Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino
This “best fast payout casino” list breaks down issues you might have had finding a fast payout casino. It suggests five options known for great games and fair treatment of players. We describe the features of each of these casinos and advise you on how payout works. Please note that this changes depending on how you deposited money and what medium you want your payout.
