Staff Attorney Joe Mouer, (left) of Pisgah Legal Services visited the staff of Mitchell County Department of Social Services, including Assessments/Investigations Social Worker Lisa Scott (right) to share how he and his colleagues can help Mitchell, Yancey and Avery County residents facing eviction and foreclosure avoid homelessness, or help protect victims of domestic violence file and keep orders of protection, two of the areas where a PLS attorney may be able to help our neighbors in need. Pisgah Legal Services provides free legal services for non-criminal issues to people struggling to make ends meet.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO