Bakersville, NC

Evelyn (Evie) Payne Howell

Evelyn (Evie) Payne Howell, 75 years old and lifetime resident of Yancey County, went home to be with the Lord on November 21st, 2022. Born February 14th, 1947, she was a member of Crabtree Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member for 19 years. She enjoyed her church family and appreciated all the prayers that were made for her.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Missing Avery County man found deceased in South Carolina

An Avery County man who has been missing for more than a month was found deceased near Ruffin, South Carolina, according to a press release from Colleton County (SC) Sheriff’s Office. 26 year old Braedan Christopher Rose was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 14. His family had not heard...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Battle For More Mountain Hospital Beds

The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state’s 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Two Charged with Felony Animal Cruelty

Last Saturday deputies with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of animal cruelty, involving the abandonment of a dog. After an investigation into the allegations, felony warrants for the offense of Cruelty to Animals were issued for Rebekah Blankenship and Zoe Allen, both of Burnsville. Blankenship and Allen were both taken into custody yesterday, and held on $10,000 secured bonds.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Pisgah Legal Services Offers Help to Mitchell Residents

Staff Attorney Joe Mouer, (left) of Pisgah Legal Services visited the staff of Mitchell County Department of Social Services, including Assessments/Investigations Social Worker Lisa Scott (right) to share how he and his colleagues can help Mitchell, Yancey and Avery County residents facing eviction and foreclosure avoid homelessness, or help protect victims of domestic violence file and keep orders of protection, two of the areas where a PLS attorney may be able to help our neighbors in need. Pisgah Legal Services provides free legal services for non-criminal issues to people struggling to make ends meet.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

