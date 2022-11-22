Read full article on original website
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
KOMU
Mexico Public Safety warns of scam caller posing as detective
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release. At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.
KOMU
Community Christmas parade returns to Columbia Sunday
A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019. The parade will begin at the intersection of College...
KOMU
Reward offered for information about property damage in Farber
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Officials are offering a monetary reward for any information related to a property damage incident in Farber. On Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage. The sheriff's office said someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and other structures in the city park.
KOMU
Overheated brakes led to I-70 tractor-trailer fire in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Overheated brakes led to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon, the Boone County Fire Protection District reported Wednesday. The fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Boone County for nearly 3.5 hours. No one was injured. The trailer was full of pears, according...
KOMU
Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash. Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the...
KOMU
Forecast: Passing showers on Thanksgiving Day
A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead. It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri. Widespread rain can be expected throughout...
KOMU
Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen
COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
KOMU
Jonesburg Elementary - Mrs. Weatherford's 1st Grade Class
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dental Associates - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
KOMU
EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger
COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children. "We believe as a church and as a school in being there...
KOMU
Rolla man injured after crash on Highway 52 Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Wednesday evening. Charles Moentmann, 31, crossed the center of the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. He overcorrected, returned to the highway...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou set to lead off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou will lead off the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, with more 3.5 million people set to attend the festivities in New York City. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. on the TODAY Show. The parade is expected to start by 9 a.m. and will last until noon on KOMU 8, though it's recommended to tune in earlier. Streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.
