Longview, TX

KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge. Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard VFD, Christus EMS receive new life-saving medical devices

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Zavalla Water

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. |. County Judge Don Kirkpatrick explained “if we can see this...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

