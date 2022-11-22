Read full article on original website
East Texans enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army’s annual event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many East Texans spent Thanksgiving enjoying food and fellowship with family, that isn’t always an option for everyone. On Thursday, the Salvation Army in Tyler served those who may have gone without with a warm meal during their annual community Thanksgiving. “This is my...
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
Webxtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thaddis Holmes was among the many veterans treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler. In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks. “So,...
East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge. Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Ben Wheeler, Texas (KLTV) - Following the split between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and their Board of Directors, the VFD’s accounts were frozen. But after last week’s report, the bank has returned all of the funds back to the department’s accounts. They are now fully operational as far as finances.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Vigil held at Bergfeld Park honoring victims of anti-LGBTQ+ gun violence
TYLER, Texas — It’s been three days since the mass shooting at a Club Q in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQ+ club was targeted by a gunman who killed five victims and injured 25 others. This touched the hearts of many LGBTQ+ community members across the nation including those...
Bullard VFD, Christus EMS receive new life-saving medical devices
There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies...
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
Zavalla Water
There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. |. County Judge Don Kirkpatrick explained “if we can see this...
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
Walk of Lights returns to Palestine for the holiday season
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus. Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020. “The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was […]
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
