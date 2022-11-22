ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinking Spring, PA

YAHOO!

Camden woman accused of fatal stabbing on Thanksgiving Day

CAMDEN – A city woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man in the Parkside neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. Laquanda Jones, 27, allegedly killed 55-year-old Bernie Marshall during an incident on the 1300 block of Princess Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responding to a...
CAMDEN, NJ
YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks: November 27, 2022

Nov. 27----Rafael Vendrell, 73, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Reading, is wanted on rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges. Officials said Vendrell failed to appear at a Nov. 9 hearing on the charges he is facing. He is described as 5 feet...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home

Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Troopers gave the following account:. State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
MANISTEE, MI
YAHOO!

Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others

Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
SUNBURY, PA
YAHOO!

Sunbury tailoring shop owner relocating to larger location

Nov. 26—SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony's Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury. "I'm taking a big leap and going to a bigger place," said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market...
SUNBURY, PA

