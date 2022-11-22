Read full article on original website
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
Camden woman accused of fatal stabbing on Thanksgiving Day
CAMDEN – A city woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man in the Parkside neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. Laquanda Jones, 27, allegedly killed 55-year-old Bernie Marshall during an incident on the 1300 block of Princess Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responding to a...
Cottage Grove head-on collision injures pregnant woman; Nebraska man arrested on suspicion of DUI
Authorities say a Nebraska man driving the wrong way Friday night in Cottage Grove crashed head on into another vehicle, injuring a woman who was 34 weeks pregnant. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Keats Avenue near 70th Street, according to Cottage Grove police. The woman was taken to...
Wanted in Berks: November 27, 2022
Nov. 27----Rafael Vendrell, 73, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Reading, is wanted on rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges. Officials said Vendrell failed to appear at a Nov. 9 hearing on the charges he is facing. He is described as 5 feet...
Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home
Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Troopers gave the following account:. State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne...
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others
Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
Sunbury tailoring shop owner relocating to larger location
Nov. 26—SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony's Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury. "I'm taking a big leap and going to a bigger place," said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market...
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
