Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
More than 215 cozy items donated during ‘Spirit of Women Drop and Shop’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cozy blankets, fuzzy socks, mittens, beanies and scarves will be available for patients undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center thanks to those who participated in the Spirit of Women’s inaugural Drop and Shop. During this three-week event, members of the community were...
Laurel Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bells are ringing across the Pine Belt as the Salvation Army starts raising money during the holidays. starts raising money during the holidays. The Salvation Army in Laurel has set a goal of $160,000 to help families in need this year for this holiday season. Now,...
Firefighters working on Thanksgiving
Fuel, labor and chemical costs have seen an increase, causing trees to go up slightly. Approximately 1.7 million people traveled to Hattiesburg from a distance of 50 or more miles from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022.
Thanksgiving ‘routine work day’ for Hattiesburg firefighters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, Emergency services, such as Hattiesburg Fire Departments, are working around the clock in case of emergencies. While Thanksgiving Day is normally reserved for family and football, firefighters tackle the day with a business-as-usual approach. “We do the same thing...
Dawson Cutoff opened Wednesday morning in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning. Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.
Stores, shoppers take advantage of deals ahead of time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers across the nation are bundling up for cold weather and hot Black Friday deals. Even during tough economic times store managers hope for a busy day. Shelves are stocked and Christmas bows are set atop a variety of gifts at Academy Sports + Outdoors in...
LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
Forrest Co. deputy holiday ride along
Collins’ annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ begins Thanksgiving night
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual display of holiday lights in the city of Collins is opening Thanksgiving night. “Christmas in the Park” will be held at Robertson Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 5 p..m. to 9 p.m., from Nov. 24-31. “Christmas in the Park” is a...
Holiday boardings up at PIB, as Skywest negotiates new flying order with FAA
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - AAA estimates 55 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving and more than four million of those will be flying. And dozens of those air travelers have been taking flights recently to and from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “Our numbers have not been great, but...
Laurel Salvation Army hosts to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army once again brought light to their community by hosting a to-go Thanksgiving plate giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. this morning and went on until 6 p.m. Several volunteers and staff members lined up to fix meals, each scoop providing comfort...
Petal Children’s Task Force set to give food boxes during the holiday season
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Children’s Task Force is getting ready for the holiday season. An official said Christmas donations are on the list of things to do once Thanksgiving is over. Demaris Lee is the director of the Petal Children’s Task Force, and she said donations are...
Community Christmas celebrations set to start as early as next week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, a number of Christmas-related events will be going on across the Pine Belt. The Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at Sacred Heart High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Hattiesburg Tree Lighting following at Town Square Park.
LFD reminder: Civil Service exam set for Dec. 17
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown is reminding those interested in becoming a firefighter of an upcoming, early step in the process. A mandatory state civil service exam is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with those interested seated no later than 8 a.m. The state exam...
Bahamian exchange student thankful for USM study abroad program
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi not only attracts locals but also people from far and wide. “There was an opportunity that arose to get a level education, and I took that opportunity and ran with it,” said Ka’lon Duncanson. Many are familiar with the...
Christian Services hosts annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff and volunteers at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services invited the Hattiesburg area to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit early Tuesday. The organization hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration. About 2,500 lunches were prepared, featuring turkey, green beans, dressing, cranberries and rolls. Patrons could dine in or...
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving meal for community
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community Wednesday. While many families are getting ready to serve Thanksgiving meals on their own tables, the Salvation Army is one step ahead. Serving over 220 plates Wednesday, the organization is changing the lives...
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
House fire contained to bedroom, Collins Fire Department reports
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An “unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit” is considered the initial culprit behind a home fire Tuesday night in Collins. Collins Fire Department firefighters managed to keep the damage within the room of origin, a bedroom, and were able to rescue a pet dog, which was found in a kennel crate in the living room.
