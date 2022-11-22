ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said.

A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men.

Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the rear end of the 2023 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Marlon A. Rodgers, 46, of Locust Grove, Georgia, Josue E. Lopez, 24, of Guatemala and Daniel E. Morales, 23, also of Hickory, were both passengers in the Toyota, and were fatally injured.

Both Lopez and Daniel Morales were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Georgiana, in Butler County.

wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
WSFA

1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

We have certainly seen this week how important community is, and that community here in Charlotte showed out in full force to celebrate the Holiday season. Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. Arborbrook students remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 12 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
ELKIN, NC
WCNC

Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
