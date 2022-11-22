Two people killed in wreck on Interstate 65

Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65, Alabama state troopers said.

A crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and claimed the lives of two men.

Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, North Carolina, was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the rear end of the 2023 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Marlon A. Rodgers, 46, of Locust Grove, Georgia, Josue E. Lopez, 24, of Guatemala and Daniel E. Morales, 23, also of Hickory, were both passengers in the Toyota, and were fatally injured.

Both Lopez and Daniel Morales were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Georgiana, in Butler County.