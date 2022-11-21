GEORGETOWN – The Temple boys freshman blue basketball team traveled to Georgetown on Tuesday where they used a 18-1 first quarter explosion to defeat Gateway H.S. by a score of 53-33. The Wildcat were led by Ramauhn Brown with 17 points while J’Caleb Martin had 10 points. Also contributing for Temple was Xavier Cope with 8 points, Jayden Watkins 7, Brendan Watters 5 and with 3 points apiece were Jeremiah Blunson and Javon Edwards.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO