retailleader.com

Inside Look: Retailers Across Sectors Continue to Launch Small-Format Stores

RL Pro Tip: Small-format retail has been all the rage during the past few years, but just because the store footprint is smaller, doesn’t mean retailers are putting any less effort into making the in-store experience shine. Here’s how we’re seeing this trend come to life across retail:...
retailleader.com

Macy’s Converts Store Space to ‘Mini’ Distribution Centers

Macy’s converted space at 35 of its retail stores into “mini” fulfillment centers. The department store’s CFO said the new fulfillment space accounted for about 1 million square feet. The new fulfillment space will help Macy’s reduce shipping costs, better utilize inventory and increase delivery speed....
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNBC

Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains

The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
Elle

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands

Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you’re on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there’s a much simpler way than doom-scrolling the mega retailer’s endless inventory. If you’re on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon’s “secret” Overstock Outlet.
Evan Crosby

Why Are Department Stores Going Out of Business?

There was a time in the history of American consumerism when shopping malls and large department stores reigned supreme. However, those days are long gone, due in large part to the retail apocalypse. The impact on traditional retail has been devastating -- eliminating tens of thousands of stores and hundreds of thousands of retail jobs along with them.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
PYMNTS

EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales

On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
HackerNoon

Everything You Must Know About the Business Model of Walmart: World's Largest Retail Giant

Walmart is the world's largest American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962 and incorporated on October 31, 1969. It also owns and operates Sam's Club retail warehouses. According to mantracare.in, as of January 31, 2020, Walmart had 11,484 stores and clubs operating in 27 countries under 55 distinct names.
newsnationnow.com

‘We’re going shopping’: Black Friday lures millions to malls

(NewsNation) — Black Friday shoppers hit malls across the country looking for good deals on things like clothes, toys and appliances. The National Retail Federation says even with high inflation, a record number of shoppers was expected for the annual sale day. So far shoppers have spent $78 billion...
C. Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
