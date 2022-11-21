Read full article on original website
killeenisd.org
Red and Black Friday - Knights Win!
The Harker Heights Knights turned the day after Thanksgiving into a red and black Friday with a 63-35 victory in the third round of the playoffs. The Knights’ win over Spring Dekaney sets a new standard for the Harker Heights football program. They are the first to ever advance to the fourth round.
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham girls 8th grade sweeps South Belton
The Bonham Lady Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams opened the season this past week with a pair of victories on the road at South Belton. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated South Belton by a score of 26-24. No information was reported.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
KBTX.com
Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium. Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound...
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7 Top-ranked China Spring rolled up 421 yards of offense and walked into the regional final Friday night after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
2 Boys Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened between Troy and Temple near Love’s Travel Stop and involved multiple vehicles.
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
fox44news.com
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
KVUE
Video shows racist taunts at high school basketball game
A San Antonio-area basketball player is addressing students making monkey noises at her during a game at Marble Falls High School. The district is now investigating.
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
