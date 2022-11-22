Read full article on original website
Bomber jacket
The waterproof Pyramex Bomber Jacket features a polyester shell with a comfortable quilted lining, a zipper front closure, a concealed drawstring hood and elastic bands at the waist and wrists. Built for functionality, it includes mic tabs, a pencil pocket and a cellphone/radio chest pocket with a clear panel – for a total of four outside pockets and one internal pocket. It meets ANSI 107-2020: AATCC 127 standards.
Water-resistant jacket
The GloWear 8351 is a high-vis, Type R Class 3, water-resistant windbreaker. It features a lightweight polyester ripstop fabric for all-day comfort in cool environments, bright fluorescent material with 2-inch reflective tape for low-light and nighttime visibility, and a microfleece fleece interior for warmth. Hook-and-loop cuffs and an elastic bungee waist create a custom fit that keeps the cold out.
