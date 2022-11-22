ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants: 3 sneaky MLB free agents San Francisco must target

The San Francisco Giants finished with an 81-81 record last season and missed out on the playoffs. For a team with high expectations each and every year, it was far from ideal. But, now they look ahead at free agency with money to spend and no shortage of players to target. Aaron Judge remains the top name linked to the Giants and he did a formal visit this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Aaron Judge Has "Productive" Meeting With 1 MLB Team

As AL MVP Aaron Judge angles for a massive free agent contract, he's reportedly having "productive" meetings with one team. It's not the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Judge has had multiple meetings with the San Francisco Giants yesterday. Morosi described those meetings as "very productive."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday. Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

New York Giants expecting to get back 2 starters in Week 13

Coming off of a tough home loss, on a short week in which the New York Giants have to travel, they will be down some key starters. Both rookie right tackle Evan Neal and second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari are reportedly set to make their returns next week for the Giants.
NEW YORK STATE

