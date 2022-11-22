Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Giants: 3 sneaky MLB free agents San Francisco must target
The San Francisco Giants finished with an 81-81 record last season and missed out on the playoffs. For a team with high expectations each and every year, it was far from ideal. But, now they look ahead at free agency with money to spend and no shortage of players to target. Aaron Judge remains the top name linked to the Giants and he did a formal visit this week.
Aaron Judge Has "Productive" Meeting With 1 MLB Team
As AL MVP Aaron Judge angles for a massive free agent contract, he's reportedly having "productive" meetings with one team. It's not the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Judge has had multiple meetings with the San Francisco Giants yesterday. Morosi described those meetings as "very productive."
This is the Aaron Judge nightmare Yankees fans might be facing on Opening Day
It’s a brisk, sunny Thursday in The Bronx. You’re playing hooky from work. Maybe you’re skipping school. A hot dog is in one hand. A scorebook is in the other. Baseball is back and all is right in the world. It is Opening Day. Everyone has hope....
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday. Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active...
Rams Are Signing Veteran Quarterback To Practice Squad Amid Matthew Stafford Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games and currently sit in last place in the NFC West. Injuries to key offensive weapons have certainly played a role in the Rams' recent slide. Cooper Kupp landed on injured reserve in Week 11 while Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' ...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
New York Giants expecting to get back 2 starters in Week 13
Coming off of a tough home loss, on a short week in which the New York Giants have to travel, they will be down some key starters. Both rookie right tackle Evan Neal and second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari are reportedly set to make their returns next week for the Giants.
