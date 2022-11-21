Read full article on original website
ASU Christmas Tree Lighting and Festivities On Tuesday
Angelo State University will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Ceremony on Tuesday in front of the ASU Mayer Museum at 2501 W. Ave. N. Holiday activities will begin at 5 p.m., with the official tree. lighting at sundown, approximately 6:30 p.m. All the festivities are. free and open to...
ASU Hosts Holiday Planetarium Shows
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the. full-dome astronomy show “Season of Light” for the holiday. season beginning Wednesday, November 30th, in the Vincent. Building at 2333 Vanderventer. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. each. night on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Thursday, Dec. 1st, then Wednesday,. Dec. 7th...
DPS Releases Info on Weekend Fatal Crash
An early Saturday morning crash along U.S. Highway 87 about. 8 miles east of San Angelo kills one driver and injures another. DPS officials released details of the accident this afternoon. They say a BMW was traveling on the wrong lane and collided. head-on with a tractor-trailer rig heading in...
ASU Virtual Business Training Event
The ASU Small Business Development Center will host the virtual. event “Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs” on Tuesday, December. 6th from 2 PM to 3 PM at no cost. Attendees can discover how to. create a collaborative environment where everyone is responsible. for design. You can register in advance...
ASU Political Science Students Win National Conference Awards
A team of Angelo State University political science students earned. individual and team awards at the 26th annual Eugene Scassa. Mock Organization of American States Collegiate Summit of the. Americas Conference earlier this month at Baylor University. The Summit is an academic parliamentary debate program that. brings together the nation’s...
Baptist Retirement Community is now accepting donated holiday gifts
San Angelo’s Baptist Retirement Community is now accepting. donated holiday gifts for the senior adults residing at the. faith-based, nonprofit senior living community. Items will be. distributed to residents in independent living and health care,. assisted living, memory care, and nursing the week of Christmas. Their wish list includes...
Police Arrest Murder Suspect
San Angelo Police have arrested 35-year-old Christopher Wise yesterday. in relation to a warrant that stemmed from the murder of Christie Feland. that occurred on November 8th in the 12 hundred block of West Avenue M. The Departments Criminal Investigation Division developed Wise as a suspect. and a warrant for...
