San Angelo, TX

ASU Hosts Holiday Planetarium Shows

The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the. full-dome astronomy show “Season of Light” for the holiday. season beginning Wednesday, November 30th, in the Vincent. Building at 2333 Vanderventer. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. each. night on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Thursday, Dec. 1st, then Wednesday,. Dec. 7th...
ASU Virtual Business Training Event

The ASU Small Business Development Center will host the virtual. event “Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs” on Tuesday, December. 6th from 2 PM to 3 PM at no cost. Attendees can discover how to. create a collaborative environment where everyone is responsible. for design. You can register in advance...
City Council to Canvas the Votes from the Nov. 8th Election

The San Angelo City Council will hold a special meeting to canvass. votes at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McNease Convention Center, 501. Rio Concho Drive. The votes to be canvassed are from the November 8th. election. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed LIVE to.
ASU Political Science Students Win National Conference Awards

A team of Angelo State University political science students earned. individual and team awards at the 26th annual Eugene Scassa. Mock Organization of American States Collegiate Summit of the. Americas Conference earlier this month at Baylor University. The Summit is an academic parliamentary debate program that. brings together the nation’s...
Police Arrest Murder Suspect

San Angelo Police have arrested 35-year-old Christopher Wise yesterday. in relation to a warrant that stemmed from the murder of Christie Feland. that occurred on November 8th in the 12 hundred block of West Avenue M. The Departments Criminal Investigation Division developed Wise as a suspect. and a warrant for...
DPS Releases Info on Weekend Fatal Crash

An early Saturday morning crash along U.S. Highway 87 about. 8 miles east of San Angelo kills one driver and injures another. DPS officials released details of the accident this afternoon. They say a BMW was traveling on the wrong lane and collided. head-on with a tractor-trailer rig heading in...
