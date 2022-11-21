Read full article on original website
kksa-am.com
Police Arrest Murder Suspect
San Angelo Police have arrested 35-year-old Christopher Wise yesterday. in relation to a warrant that stemmed from the murder of Christie Feland. that occurred on November 8th in the 12 hundred block of West Avenue M. The Departments Criminal Investigation Division developed Wise as a suspect. and a warrant for...
20th Annual Tree of Angels Event will be Dec. 1st
Family and friends of victims and survivors of violent crimes. are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the special. Tree of Angels on Thursday, December 1st. The event is being. presented by the Tom Green County Coalition Against Violence. The event will be at the Emmanuel Episcopal...
ASU Virtual Business Training Event
The ASU Small Business Development Center will host the virtual. event “Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs” on Tuesday, December. 6th from 2 PM to 3 PM at no cost. Attendees can discover how to. create a collaborative environment where everyone is responsible. for design. You can register in advance...
City Council to Canvas the Votes from the Nov. 8th Election
The San Angelo City Council will hold a special meeting to canvass. votes at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McNease Convention Center, 501. Rio Concho Drive. The votes to be canvassed are from the November 8th. election. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed LIVE to.
ASU Hosts Holiday Planetarium Shows
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the. full-dome astronomy show “Season of Light” for the holiday. season beginning Wednesday, November 30th, in the Vincent. Building at 2333 Vanderventer. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. each. night on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Thursday, Dec. 1st, then Wednesday,. Dec. 7th...
Small Business Saturday this Saturday
Downtown San Angelo, the ASU Small Business Development Center,. and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce have joined to participate as. neighborhood champions for the American Express Shop Small. Saturday event this Saturday. The long-running effort is to encourage. holiday shoppers to target local small businesses the Saturday after. Thanksgiving...
ASU Political Science Students Win National Conference Awards
A team of Angelo State University political science students earned. individual and team awards at the 26th annual Eugene Scassa. Mock Organization of American States Collegiate Summit of the. Americas Conference earlier this month at Baylor University. The Summit is an academic parliamentary debate program that. brings together the nation’s...
Baptist Retirement Community is now accepting donated holiday gifts
San Angelo’s Baptist Retirement Community is now accepting. donated holiday gifts for the senior adults residing at the. faith-based, nonprofit senior living community. Items will be. distributed to residents in independent living and health care,. assisted living, memory care, and nursing the week of Christmas. Their wish list includes...
