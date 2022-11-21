ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TMZ.com

Maluma Grilled at World Cup Over Qatar Boycott, Walks Out of Interview

Maluma isn't exactly kicking off the World Cup on a high note ... a reporter put him on the spot over his decision to perform -- as other artists boycott -- so, he stormed out of the interview. The "Hawái" singer sat down for an interview Friday, two days before...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup

An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.He did, however, say...
The Independent

Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview.“Which channel?” the Qatari asked. The journalist replied he was from Kan, Israel's public broadcaster. The Qatari was stunned. “Where?” “Israel," the journalist repeated. A split-second later, the interview was over.The exchange ricocheted around social media, reflecting the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli...
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
The Associated Press

Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
NME

Germany team cover mouths and wear rainbow on kit in Qatar World Cup protest

The German football team protested FIFA at the Qatar World Cup this afternoon (November 23), covering their mouths while posing for a pre-match photo. Earlier this week Germany were among seven European nations – also including England and Wales – to announce that they would no longer be wearing pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armbands during games after the threat of sporting sanctions from governing body FIFA.
Opelika-Auburn News

Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win

Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's shocking World Cup group match win over Argentina. From Jordan and Syria to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year's World Cup- fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Saudi Arabian football fans took to the streets of Doha on Wednesday to celebrate the historic achievement. Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals over Argentina, one of the tournament's favorites. In Amman, Saudi Arabian nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, cheering the Saudi team's victory.
The Jewish Press

Israel Approves Qatari Involvement in Drilling Lebanon’s Natural Gas

Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) has given the green light for Qatari participation in drilling for natural gas in Lebanon’s Qana field, even though Israel and Qatar don’t have diplomatic relations (Israel and Lebanon don’t have them either).
BBC

Qatar World Cup 2022: I walked 1,600km to get here

The road to the Qatar World Cup of 2022 has been filled with controversy. But for Arab football fans, it is an opportunity to live the atmosphere of one of the biggest global sporting events. For Abdullah al-Salmi, it’s a dream come true. He walked 1,600km from his hometown Jeddah...
Front Office Sports

Dubai Benefitting from Qatar’s World Cup Shortcomings

Qatar’s lack of accommodations is benefiting neighboring countries. Many fans are staying in Dubai, which is 70 minutes away from World Cup site Doha via a direct flight. Daily scheduled flights from Dubai to Doha have risen from fewer than 10 pre-tournament to more than 40. Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh...

