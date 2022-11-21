Read full article on original website
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
Maluma Grilled at World Cup Over Qatar Boycott, Walks Out of Interview
Maluma isn't exactly kicking off the World Cup on a high note ... a reporter put him on the spot over his decision to perform -- as other artists boycott -- so, he stormed out of the interview. The "Hawái" singer sat down for an interview Friday, two days before...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup
An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.He did, however, say...
French minister pushes for human rights gesture at World Cup
France's sports minister has encouraged her country's World Cup team to make a symbolic gesture in support of human rights, after FIFA's clampdown on the "One Love" armband
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview.“Which channel?” the Qatari asked. The journalist replied he was from Kan, Israel's public broadcaster. The Qatari was stunned. “Where?” “Israel," the journalist repeated. A split-second later, the interview was over.The exchange ricocheted around social media, reflecting the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli...
UK foreign minister says he talked to Qatar about being 'welcoming' World Cup host
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said he raised the issues about being a welcoming World Cup host with Qatar during a visit for the start of the tournament, amid reports that fans wearing rainbow clothing had faced problems.
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
Germany team cover mouths and wear rainbow on kit in Qatar World Cup protest
The German football team protested FIFA at the Qatar World Cup this afternoon (November 23), covering their mouths while posing for a pre-match photo. Earlier this week Germany were among seven European nations – also including England and Wales – to announce that they would no longer be wearing pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armbands during games after the threat of sporting sanctions from governing body FIFA.
World Cup 2022: 'Neymar's entire career will be judged on Qatar' - Tim Vickery
Will Brazil and Neymar cope with the 'immense pressure' they face as they attempt to bring home their first World Cup trophy in 20 years?. Watch Brazil v Serbia, Thursday, 24 November, 19:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's shocking World Cup group match win over Argentina. From Jordan and Syria to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year's World Cup- fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Saudi Arabian football fans took to the streets of Doha on Wednesday to celebrate the historic achievement. Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals over Argentina, one of the tournament's favorites. In Amman, Saudi Arabian nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, cheering the Saudi team's victory.
Scenes, Soul From Saudi Arabia After a World-Famous World Cup Upset
The Saudis’ upset of Argentina in neighboring Qatar sent shockwaves globally, and locally it birthed a national holiday spent, in one town, embracing even more soccer.
Israel Approves Qatari Involvement in Drilling Lebanon’s Natural Gas
Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) has given the green light for Qatari participation in drilling for natural gas in Lebanon’s Qana field, even though Israel and Qatar don’t have diplomatic relations (Israel and Lebanon don’t have them either).
Qatar World Cup 2022: I walked 1,600km to get here
The road to the Qatar World Cup of 2022 has been filled with controversy. But for Arab football fans, it is an opportunity to live the atmosphere of one of the biggest global sporting events. For Abdullah al-Salmi, it’s a dream come true. He walked 1,600km from his hometown Jeddah...
2022 World Cup betting tips, odds, lines, picks, times, more
Our experts break down everything bettors need to know to make smart wagers on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Dubai Benefitting from Qatar’s World Cup Shortcomings
Qatar’s lack of accommodations is benefiting neighboring countries. Many fans are staying in Dubai, which is 70 minutes away from World Cup site Doha via a direct flight. Daily scheduled flights from Dubai to Doha have risen from fewer than 10 pre-tournament to more than 40. Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh...
