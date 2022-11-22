Read full article on original website
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Houston Texans QB: Davis Mills out, Kyle Allen in vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN
While Coach Lovie Smith was silent on whether to bench signal-caller Davis Mills, sources revealed on Wednesday that there will be a change.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
KOLD-TV
Cardinals fire assistant coach who reportedly groped woman in Mexico, sources say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler after sources say he reportedly groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City earlier this week. The Cardinals haven’t confirmed Kugler’s dismissal but the coach was no longer listed...
Budda Baker effect: Arizona Cardinals players need to be 'all in' to save season
During last week’s episode on HBO’s and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks — In Season with the Arizona Cardinals,” All-Pro safety Budda Baker laid it on the line, not only by playing against the Rams despite a painful high ankle sprain, but by what he said in one particular scene.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
