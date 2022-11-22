ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

WATCH: NMSU officials make statement on UNM shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University officials will be providing a statement via Zoom on Saturday's deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting involved one of NMSU mens basketball players, Mike Peake. Article Topic Follows: Livestream. BE PART OF...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Jam-packed airports and roads this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving underway, Americans are still packing airports and roads across the U.S. Nearly 49-million people are expected to drive this Thanksgiving holiday. The American Automobile Association, or Triple-A, said this is the most expensive Thanksgiving week average on record, with a national average of $3.63 a gallon.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade

EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local dispensary offers free Thanksgiving Day breakfast

Sunland Park, NEW MEXICO- In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nubes dispensary is offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast, Posole and Tamales to the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa community. It’s happening Nov. 24 from 9 am to 12 pm located at 100 Maguey Ct. in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Jalisco Café offers free Thanksgiving meals

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, some businesses throughout the Borderland are lending a helping hand. Jalisco Café is offering free Thanksgiving meals. That includes a full course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who would normally not have one. It takes place today between 11...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Christmas shopping season begins with Black Friday today

EL PASO, Texas - The turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and stuffing have been stuffed away. Black Friday is here and it traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. There are two groups of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping day of the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland

Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and snow chances Friday

Thanksgiving Day looks decent other than some winds picking up as a cold front approaches from the north. Temps will stay limited to the 50's for highs. Friday a slug of moisture will combine with some colder air to allow for some rain perhaps mixing with some snow. Not expecting accumulation in the El Paso area but the mountains will see accumulation - up to 8" above 7500'.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy