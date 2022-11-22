Read full article on original website
4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
WATCH: NMSU officials make statement on UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University officials will be providing a statement via Zoom on Saturday's deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting involved one of NMSU mens basketball players, Mike Peake. Article Topic Follows: Livestream. BE PART OF...
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Jam-packed airports and roads this Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving underway, Americans are still packing airports and roads across the U.S. Nearly 49-million people are expected to drive this Thanksgiving holiday. The American Automobile Association, or Triple-A, said this is the most expensive Thanksgiving week average on record, with a national average of $3.63 a gallon.
El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade
EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood
UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
Candlelighters of El Paso asking community to ‘adopt a family’ this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- Every winter, Candlelighters El Paso serves over 100 families through their “adopt a family" initiative. The non-profit creates baskets for cancer patients and their family's. Candlelighters El Paso will also be hosting a toy drive this holiday season to make sure these kids have a...
Local dispensary offers free Thanksgiving Day breakfast
Sunland Park, NEW MEXICO- In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nubes dispensary is offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast, Posole and Tamales to the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa community. It’s happening Nov. 24 from 9 am to 12 pm located at 100 Maguey Ct. in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Jalisco Café offers free Thanksgiving meals
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, some businesses throughout the Borderland are lending a helping hand. Jalisco Café is offering free Thanksgiving meals. That includes a full course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who would normally not have one. It takes place today between 11...
The Christmas shopping season begins with Black Friday today
EL PASO, Texas - The turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and stuffing have been stuffed away. Black Friday is here and it traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. There are two groups of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping day of the...
El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland
Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and snow chances Friday
Thanksgiving Day looks decent other than some winds picking up as a cold front approaches from the north. Temps will stay limited to the 50's for highs. Friday a slug of moisture will combine with some colder air to allow for some rain perhaps mixing with some snow. Not expecting accumulation in the El Paso area but the mountains will see accumulation - up to 8" above 7500'.
ABC-7 First Alert: Cool and breezy Thanksgiving Day, wintry weather arrives Friday
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for a winter storm that will arrive late Thursday and Friday. As a winter weather system moves into the area, weather models are showing the Sacramento Mountains and Hudspeth county will experience the most snow accumulation anywhere from 2 to 10 inches possible.
UTEP notches 4th straight win with 68-67 OT victory against CSU Bakersfield
EL PASO, Texas - Shamar Givance hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the UTEP men’s basketball team toppled CSU Bakersfield, 68-67, to improve to 2-0 at the Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock on Wednesday night. There were seven ties and...
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 6:53AM MST until November 26 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow, with snow accumulations of 1 to. 2 inches across the lowlands, and up to 5 inches over higher. * WHERE…Hudspeth county in Far West Texas, primarily over. northern and eastern portions of the county. * WHEN…Today and tonight. * IMPACTS…Roads...
UTEP outlasts Alcorn State in double OT, 73-61; Miners win third straight
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP held Alcorn State to 30.4 percent from the floor and received scoring contributions across the board in a 73-61 double-overtime victory in its first game at the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock at the Don Haskins Center Tuesday evening. It marked the...
