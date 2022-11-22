Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show
Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog,...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
14news.com
KSP offering sale on Trooper Teddy Bears
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they’ll be offering up a sale on their Trooper Teddy Bears. According to KSP, the bears are available at a discounted price for Black Friday, and the sales will be available all the way through the holiday weekend. The bears can...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Rain tonight through Sunday with gusty winds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Overnight on Saturday, Kentucky can expect increasing rain chances. Rain will linger into Sunday, especially during the morning. Scattered showers will remain possible into the afternoon until the cold front passes through. Along with the rain, expect gusty southwest winds for your Sunday. A...
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed
The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Could Kentucky legalize sports betting in 2023?
In 2022, the sports betting bill cleared the House but ran into trouble in the socially conservative Senate. However, supporters of sports betting are not giving up hope.
CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
KFC Magnate John Y. Brown Jr. Dead at 88: He ‘Dreamed the Impossible Dream’
John Y. Brown Jr., who built KFC into one of the largest and most recognizable restaurant brands in the world before serving as the governor of Kentucky, has died at the age of 88, CNN and multiple other media outlets report. The New York Times reports that Brown died in...
Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council
Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC). Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.
cartercountytimes.com
Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction
When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0