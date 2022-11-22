Read full article on original website
CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture hemp licensing application window open now through December 31
The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
Kentucky first to offer pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via non-invasive test
The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, took place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort this week making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of the healthcare delivery system in prevention, public health issues,...
KY Chamber brief outlines bold strategy for state leaders to pursue for rapid workforce growth
A bold, comprehensive strategy for growing Kentucky’s workforce is the focus of a new brief released by the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research, which provides key data and recommendations for state leaders to consider. The brief noted that after two decades of sluggish workforce growth, demand for...
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
KY Department of Revenue sets maximum homestead exemption for next two tax periods — $5,850 increase
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021–2022 exemption of $40,500.
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed
The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Gov. Andy Beshear: Our time to invest in education is here and our children need it now
As elected officials, our job is not to move Kentucky right or left – it’s to move Kentucky forward. One way we can continue to build a better Kentucky is by supporting education and our educators. Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have always run an education-first administration. As...
State’s unemployment rate rises slightly as more people say they are looking for work
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary October 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from September 2022 but was down 0.7 percentage points from...
Transportation Cabinet crews prepped for winter weather, announce name that plow program
The Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for the safe movement of people and goods throughout the state. KYTC is also launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program to foster community excitement when crews are out.
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught
The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system
The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Water conditions improving in Western Kentucky for start of waterfowl season
Unseasonably dry conditions in the western third of Kentucky during the late summer and early fall caused many small river bottom wetlands and sloughs to dry up, but recent rains and snow melt in the Ohio River basin have greatly improved water conditions. The National Weather Service at Paducah reported...
Kentucky Retail Federation encouraging shoppers to support local as holiday shopping season nears
As businesses across the Commonwealth gear up for what experts predict will be a busy holiday shopping season, the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF) is encouraging people to support retailers in their communities. “Retailers in Kentucky have shown a great deal of resilience and innovation over the last few years and...
Braxton Brewing Co. to celebrate annual Dark Charge variant release with Winter Block Party December 2-3
MeetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The B-Line, a collection of Bourbon Trail distilleries and bourbon-forward bars and restaurants in Northern Kentucky, have partnered with Braxton Brewing Co. for the brewery’s famous Dark Charge event. The winter block party will take place from 3–11 p.m. Friday,...
KY students in grades K-12 invited to enter 2023 Department of Agiculture Poster and Essay Contest
Kentucky students in grades K-12 are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest, KDA has announced. The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.
