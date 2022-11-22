ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture hemp licensing application window open now through December 31

The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed

The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Transportation Cabinet crews prepped for winter weather, announce name that plow program

The Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for the safe movement of people and goods throughout the state. KYTC is also launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program to foster community excitement when crews are out.
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught

The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
KY Supreme Court, KBA request that American Bar Association review state’s lawyer disciplinary system

The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) have jointly requested that the American Bar Association (ABA) Standing Committee on Professional Regulation conduct a review of Kentucky’s lawyer disciplinary system. According to the two entities, the request is being made in the interest of creating efficiencies within...
Braxton Brewing Co. to celebrate annual Dark Charge variant release with Winter Block Party December 2-3

MeetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, and The B-Line, a collection of Bourbon Trail distilleries and bourbon-forward bars and restaurants in Northern Kentucky, have partnered with Braxton Brewing Co. for the brewery’s famous Dark Charge event. The winter block party will take place from 3–11 p.m. Friday,...
