Canton, TX

KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Water restored to...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KTRE

Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This holiday season, many are heading to see families by land or by air. With gas prices below three dollars in many places, people are hitting the road. like Tarsha Smith and her family who are traveling from Dallas to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving. “It’s okay...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

County Judge Don Kirkpatrick explained “if we can see this plan come through, it’s going to help the residents, the businesses, first responders, the schools, it’s going to help every aspect of Van Zandt County.”. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KWTX

East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

More than 1,000 meals provided

More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Steven Doyle

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
unthsc.edu

Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
FORT WORTH, TX

