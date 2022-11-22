Read full article on original website
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
Webxtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thaddis Holmes was among the many veterans treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler. In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks. “So,...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
CampV kicks off holidays with Thanksgiving lunch, campus Christmas decorating
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To help make the holidays a little more joyous and filled with company, CampV hosted their Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and began transforming their campus with Christmas decor. Veterans and their families enjoyed a Thanksgiving lunch at CampV in Tyler. They host a weekly lunch on...
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Water restored to...
Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This holiday season, many are heading to see families by land or by air. With gas prices below three dollars in many places, people are hitting the road. like Tarsha Smith and her family who are traveling from Dallas to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving. “It’s okay...
Walk of Lights returns to Palestine for the holiday season
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus. Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020. “The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
County Judge Don Kirkpatrick explained “if we can see this plan come through, it’s going to help the residents, the businesses, first responders, the schools, it’s going to help every aspect of Van Zandt County.”. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in...
East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day.
More than 1,000 meals provided
More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
