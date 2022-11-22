Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before Evans...
How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment
UGA has made a habit of adding speedy receivers, and Anthony Evans fits that mold in the 2023 class. This was one of the more fun recruitments of the year for UGA. Here is how we got here. November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas.
Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Heisman Vote
The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote.
Travis Barker Shares Pics From Birthday Adventures in Tennessee With Wife Kourtney
Travis Barker is taking fans along on his birthday getaway in Tennessee. Celebrate Small Business Saturday: 7 Small businesses in Rockdale and Newton County. Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17
♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A.
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Barbara Ann Leavelle late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of November, 2022 Name: Brenda Leavelle Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-86872 11/23 30 12/7 14 2022.
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 25-27
Happy Thanksgiving! While you get your meal started, start thinking about how you want to unwind after the festivities.
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.
Rockdale County provides more than 350 turkeys for seniors in need
More than 350 turkeys were distributed to Rockdale County senior citizens as part of Chairman Oz Nesbitt’s Annual Turkey Giveaway held Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center. Turkeys donated by the community were handed out to senior citizens in a drive-through event. Chairman Nesbitt thanked all of those who donated turkeys and volunteered at the event. “While people are going into a recession, we are going into recovery in Rockdale County,” Nesbitt said.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:. • Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended...
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!
