norwoodnews.org
Bronx Chamber of Commerce Mourns Chairman Joseph P. Kelleher & Share Funeral Details
The New Bronx Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are mourning the death of longtime chairman, Joseph P. Kelleher, and have shared details of his funeral arrangements, which are attached further below. The Board of Directors announced Kelleher’s passing on Friday, Nov. 25, writing in part, “It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors and leadership team of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce announce the death of our Chairman, Joseph Kelleher.”
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
norwoodnews.org
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
norwoodnews.org
Street & Bridge Closures & General Transportation Updates through 2026 for The Bronx
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx through 2026. Madison Avenue Bridge over Harlem River Nov. 18-30, 2022. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be closed Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 6...
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: Man Sought following Groping Incident aboard MTA Bus
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection to a groping incident that occurred on a bus in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. Police said that on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 7.03...
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Mt. Hope: Two Infants Die following Stabbing Incident, Mother Taken into Custody
Two infants have died from multiple stab wounds and their 24-year-old mother has been taken in custody following a domestic incident at a family shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. Members of the NYPD from Patrol Borough Bronx and the 46th Precinct, including Deputy Chief Louis De...
Woman pushed onto subway tracks during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was pushed onto the train tracks after a fight at the Rockaway Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the NYPD. The 38-year-old woman was standing on the C train platform around 3:20 a.m. when she got into a fight with two other women, police explained. In […]
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
HipHopDX.com
Troy Ave Drops Off His Third Project Of The Year, ‘New York City: The Movie’
Troy Ave has returned with his third project of the year, this time delivering new music alongside a new movie of the same name. New York City: The Movie was released on all streaming platforms on Friday (November 25), less than two weeks after Troy Ave first announced the project‘s arrival on Instagram with the release of its lead single “Based On A True Story.”
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
2 women rob victim on subway platform, use her credit cards to spend $1K at Target
Two women are wanted for allegedly robbing a victim of her wallet at a Brooklyn subway station and using her credit cards at Target earlier this month, police said.
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
Two people robbed on the No. 3 train: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The […]
Cab bursts into flames at Queens gas station
The cab was at a gas pump at 50-92 Northern Boulevard in Woodside when it caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
News 12
Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopens on Small Business Saturday
After being partially closed for two years, Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopened on Saturday. Created by Bronx native Noelle Santos, the Lit Bar is a place where book lovers can come to browse and read and enjoy a glass of wine. News 12’s Cecilia Hua joined the bookstore...
