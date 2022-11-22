Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals how the MCU’s craziest crossover of the year came about
There is no doubt James Gunn likes to have fun when he’s making films and it resonates with the fans because it’s just as fun for them. When Drax has to be held back by Mantis as they walk down Hollywood Boulevard in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s what he had to be held back from that surprised MCU fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Chris Hemsworth reveals the real reason his ‘Star Trek’ return never happened as shocking ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff rumors surface
Welcome back, sci-fi fans — have we got some shocking news for you today! Paramount has been trying to make Star Trek 4 happen for years, preferably with Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s dad, but the Australian star has now revealed the one reason why this couldn’t, or maybe shouldn’t, happen. Elsewhere, the Doctor Who universe looks to be expanding exponentially in some very surprising ways, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Set your faces to stun, folks…
wegotthiscovered.com
DC diehards debate who James Gunn should give theatrical debut next
Right now, James Gunn has a tough task ahead of him. After his time in the MCU comes to a close for the foreseeable future, he will be steering the DCU in a new direction beyond its chaotic past and present. Several people have ideas, some things are uncertain and, for fans, there are a number of hopes for just what exactly the white-haired wonder will end up authorizing.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in
We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV
Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
wegotthiscovered.com
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn explains why ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is a ‘Trojan horse’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Filmmaker James Gunn shared that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special contains revelations about upcoming big screen blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Deadline, Gunn revealed that the festive one-off presented an opportunity...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Pandora explodes in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser as ‘The Boys’ reveals how your favorite gang of Supe-busters spent their Thanksgiving
Billy Butcher definitely has a lot to be thankful for, but who knew that his titular gang of Supe-hating misfits would end up celebrating turkey-day in such a reserved and all-too-normal manner? The Boys has once again taken to social media to give you a rather peculiar Holiday update regarding Hughie and co. and it’s wholesome enough to almost make you smile, provided that you can forget they’re all still breathing at the forbearance of the world’s most powerful megalomaniac.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn offers impatient fans a reminder you can’t fix a broken franchise in 3 weeks
It was a bold move for James Gunn to take his first step onto the corporate ladder by agreeing to take over DC Studios as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, because the franchise has been on a shaky nail for a long time. That’s not to say it’s ever come close...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans fantasize stepping into Kevin Feige’s shoes and rectifying the course of the MCU ship
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are imagining how they’d steer the franchise if they happened to wake up as Kevin Feige. One Twitter user made it clear they wanted more quality over quantity when it came to MCU TV shows, which includes the Russo Brothers directing Secret Wars, and Nope‘s Keke Palmer starring as the X-Men’s Rouge, among other fresh ideas.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s latest movie tanks in opening weekend
Disney’s latest animated adventure is failing to stir the hearts of moviegoers as the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Strange World bombed at the box office for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Within the five-day holiday window that included Thanksgiving proper and Black Friday, the spacefaring film only netted $18.6 million. If you...
Comments / 0