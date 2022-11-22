Editorial: Smith goes back to D.C.

The inevitable has happened.

Former President Donald Trump is under criminal investigation by a special counsel appointed Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Mr. Garland was correct to insulate the Biden Administration, to the extent possible, from the notion that the investigation of Mr. Trump is politically motivated.

Veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, currently litigating war crimes from Kosovo in The Hague, will determine whether to bring a case over government documents found in Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the former president’s role in efforts to obstruct the transfer of power to President Biden.

Mr. Smith brings 30 years of prosecutorial experience to his new role. In 2010, when the Justice Department was reeling from misconduct in the prosecution of Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska, Mr. Smith was given command of the public integrity section and control over political corruption cases.

In his first act, Mr. Smith shut down pending cases against five members of Congress. But Mr. Smith brought a case against Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards on conversion of campaign cash to cover-up an affair and against Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell for taking gifts and cash in return for governmental favors.

Mr. Edwards’ case resulted in a hung jury, and he was not recharged. Mr. McDonnell was convicted but later won an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court which redefined political corruption in America.

Mr. Smith has established a record that deserves the benefit of the doubt, whatever he decides on Mr. Trump’s criminal culpability. Of course that won’t stop the attacks on the process from Mr. Trump and his supporters, who’ve already begun slamming the special counsel appointment as partisan politics.

It’s the time-tested tactic in response to special counsels assigned to investigate presidents. Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton went on the offensive against special counsels and did all in their power to turn supporters into harsh critics of investigations that history supports as legitimate.

There is more than ample reason for Special Counsel Jack Smith to examine impediments to the transfer of presidential power and the government documents taken from Mr. Trump’s home.

But whatever Mr. Smith decides, Mr. Trump faces no legal barrier to his candidacy for president.

Mr. Trump could be charged, convicted, and imprisoned but still meet the constitutional requirements to be president.

Ultimately, Mr. Trump’s political future is controlled by his fellow citizens.

That’s the American way.