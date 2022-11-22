Editorial: Heroes step up

To the list of things we might express thanks for in a couple of days, we should add heroes.

As murderers continue to spatter public places with semiautomatic weapons fire, heroes have stepped up.

They didn’t stop all the killings, but they cut them short.

In Colorado Springs, Colo., a customer responded to the gunfire inside a gay nightclub Saturday night by going toward it, grabbing the shooter’s handgun, hitting him with it, and then holding him down until police arrived.

Another patron, also a hero, helped him.

Still five lay dead and 25 were injured, seven of them in critical condition.

In July, a hero stopped the rampage of a gunman in an Indiana mall after three people were already shot dead. The gunman was armed with two AR-style rifles, a pistol, and more than 100 rounds of ammo.

The hero in that instance was a 22-year-old man who was legally carrying a 9mm handgun. He drew a bead on the shooter and took him out. The mall was supposedly a weapons-free zone — an example of a shopping mall having to try to protect its patrons in the absence of responsible legislative action by the government in power. The mall thanked the hero.

The nonheroes are the people in elective office who won’t do anything about this uniquely American activity, taking advantage of their Second Amendment rights to enter crowded places and start spraying bullets.

The use of the AR-style semiautomatic rifle is particularly problematic. It has been used in multiple mass shootings. It is a clear danger, yet no one in authority will remove it from the store shelves, or effectively keep dangerous people from buying it.

In the weekend shooting, the accused mass shooter was known to law enforcement for threatening his mother with a homemade bomb and other weapons in 2021, yet he was the possessor of an AR-15 and a handgun and many rounds of ammunition.

The suspect in the fatal shootings of three University of Virginia football players the previous weekend bought an AR-style rifle after failing a background check in 2021 and attempting to buy a handgun when he was underage.

Since 2006, there have been 523 mass killings and 2,727 deaths as of Nov. 19, according to the Associated Press/​USA Today.

Because the people with power cower in the corners, we have come to count on ordinary citizens to be heroes.

Thank God we have them.