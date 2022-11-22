Daily Log: 11/22

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Brandy and Maxwell Crowe, Perrysburg, girl, Nov. 14.

Jeannette and Parker Cornwell, Metamora, Ohio, girl, Nov. 17.

Tianna Williams, Toledo, boy, Nov. 18.

Juliana Gears, Toledo, boy, Nov. 18.

Marie and Daniel Hurst, Perrysburg, girl, Nov. 19.





ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Kimberly and Kevin Sheehy, Walbridge, girl, Nov. 19.

Abigail and Eric Pankratz, Walbridge, girl, Nov. 19.

Alexis Greif, Toledo, boy, Nov. 20.

Rachel Dunn, Toledo, girl, Nov. 20.





ProMedica Flower Hospital

Aubry and Michael Ziethr, Montpelier, Ohio, boy, Nov. 18.

Rebecca Hoffman, Toledo, girl, Nov. 19.





ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Holly and Alex Reif, Oregon, girl, Nov. 10.

Jacey Faneuff, Waterville, boy, Nov. 16.

Cierra Abraham, Toledo, boy, Nov. 16.

Samantha Stafford and Andrew Berry, girl, Nov. 16.

Kortney McCardell, Toledo, boy, Nov. 17.

Aleah Davis, Toledo, boy, Nov. 18.

Samantha Bialobrzeski, Lambertville, girl, Nov. 18.

Thi Vo, Toledo, girl, Nov. 18.





Crime reports

Felonious assaults

David Galloway, stabbed in the 1300 block of Elmwood.

Christopher Gill, shot at in the 1800 block of Front.

Rayquan Roberson, shot in the leg in the 600 block of Oswald.





Robberies

Yanzheng Liu, cell phone, cash, and other items from the 1500 block of Broadway.

Looner Station, glass smoking pipes and e-cigarettes from residence in the 1200 block of South Reynolds.





Burglaries

Jasmine Vaughan, home broken into in the 500 block of Leach.

Tyra Gaiter, gaming system, pistol, and other items from residence in the 4100 block of Springburn.

Chaz Jackson, home broken into in the 2000 block of Nevada.

Joseph Bunker, tools from the 800 block of Orchard.

Michael Harris, gaming system from residence in the 600 block of Bowman.

James Griffin, three monitors from residence in the 2500 block of Glenwood.

Kyle Gardner, cash from residence in the 4400 block of Vermaas.

Rhonda Farawell, home broken into in the 2300 block of Ward.